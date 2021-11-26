St. Luke United Methodist Church serves community with Thanksgiving meal

BRISTOL, Va. — Spreading joy on Thanksgiving, St. Luke United Methodist Church celebrated the holiday by providing meals to local residents on Thursday.

The church, located on the Virginia side of the state line in Bristol, has hosted an annual dinner for more than 20 years.

“It’s a way the church looks to give back to the community,” said Steve Patterson, St. Luke’s pastor.

A church member previously established an endowment to fund the dinner. About 300 people have attended the event in past years, except in 2020, when COVID-19 led the congregation to cancel the event.

Patterson said because case numbers have been down and about 98% of the congregation has been vaccinated, the church decided to host the event on Thursday.

“They’ve been working for more than a month gathering stuff,” Patterson said.

About 25 volunteers helped shop, cook and serve the community, he said. Guests were greeted at the door and served at a table. They enjoyed turkey, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin or apple pie.