St. Luke United Methodist Church serves community with Thanksgiving meal
BRISTOL, Va. — Spreading joy on Thanksgiving, St. Luke United Methodist Church celebrated the holiday by providing meals to local residents on Thursday.

The church, located on the Virginia side of the state line in Bristol, has hosted an annual dinner for more than 20 years.

“It’s a way the church looks to give back to the community,” said Steve Patterson, St. Luke’s pastor.

A church member previously established an endowment to fund the dinner. About 300 people have attended the event in past years, except in 2020, when COVID-19 led the congregation to cancel the event.

Patterson said because case numbers have been down and about 98% of the congregation has been vaccinated, the church decided to host the event on Thursday.

“They’ve been working for more than a month gathering stuff,” Patterson said.

About 25 volunteers helped shop, cook and serve the community, he said. Guests were greeted at the door and served at a table. They enjoyed turkey, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin or apple pie.

“It is a way of sharing Christ’s love with the community,” said Patterson, noting that the volunteers enjoy serving people. “We don’t have people standing in line. We serve them.”

Dozens of people turned out for the event Thursday, including volunteers from Tennessee and Virginia.

Ann Cunningham doesn’t attend church at St. Luke but said she wanted to help. The woman, who attends church in Emory, Virginia, said she had always wanted to volunteer at a Thanksgiving dinner. When she and her friend discovered the dinner at St. Luke, they decided to volunteer.

