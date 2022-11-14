 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spread the Glove drop off locations listed

Collection bins have been placed throughout the city of Bristol Tennessee in preparation for the

annual Spread the Glove campaign that distributes cold-weather items to those in need throughout the winter months.

Since its inception by the city’s Office of Community Relations in 2015, the program has collected and distributed more than 4,200 items throughout downtown Bristol on cold winter days.

The tradition will continue this year once collection bins have been filled with hats, gloves, scarves, socks and other clothing needed to guard against cold winter days.  Rather than tying items to lampposts and trees as in years past, however, the city will work directly with non-profit community organizations to ensure the donated items reach those in need.

Those interested in assisting in this effort may place items in specially marked bins located at:

  • Bristol Tennessee Municipal Building, 801 Anderson Street
  • Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell Street
  • Bristol Tennessee Fire Stations
  • 211 Bluff City Highway
  • 1109 King College Road
  • 500 17th Street
  • 361 Exide Drive
  • 1404 Highway 11W

For additional information, please contact the Office of Community Relations at communityrelations@bristoltn.org or (423) 764-4171.

