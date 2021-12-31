Sports wagering remains hot ticket in Virginia

Sports wagering generated record returns in November for sportsbooks and Virginia tax coffers.
Ten licensed operators reported $29.9 million in adjusted gross revenue on more than $400 million in wagering for the period while the state received $4.23 million in tax revenues, according to a report issued Thursday by the Virginia Lottery.
More than $402.6 million was wagered during November, or about $13.4 million per day, according to the report. That makes November the second highest month in the nearly one year since Virginia sports betting began. It is only eclipsed by a record-breaking October when $427.3 million was wagered, or about $13.8 million per day.
“When football and basketball seasons converge, as they did in November, the inventory of games creates a ripe opportunity for sportsbooks,” Dann Stupp, lead analyst for PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “Importantly, it shows that Virginians have more diverse interests than just football, a sign that sportsbooks won’t be giving up the gains made over the past three months once the football season ends.”
Much of the Virginia surge is due to football wagering, but there were four weekends of football in November, one less than in October, and the Washington Football Team played just three games.
However, the month included a full month of NBA basketball and the start of the college basketball season.
“The popularity of football is the industry’s greatest opportunity to attract new customers and expand the market,” Stupp said. “But the importance of basketball is often overlooked. In most major markets it is the highest-grossing sport, a product of the number of games played compared with football. And November’s results show that Virginia is following a similar pattern.”
Including $14.9 million in bonuses and promotions and $3.4 million in other deductions, sportsbooks tallied more than $48.3 million — up from $30 million last month.
State law places a 15% tax on sports betting based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue — total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions. Total taxes paid to the state were $4.23 million, shattering the previous record of $2.3 million set in May.
Gross winnings for the month totaled $354.2 million, bringing the total since betting began Jan. 21, to nearly $2.54 billion.
Through November total wagering exceeds $2.79 billion.
November’s report includes 10 licensed operators including Fan Duel, Draft Kings, Bet MGM, Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, Caesars Virginia, Wynn, Unibet Interactive, Penn Sports Interactive, Golden Nugget online and Bally’s, according to the lottery report.
Three additional operators approved in late November include Colonial Downs Group LLC, Digital Gaming Corp. and VHL Virginia.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC