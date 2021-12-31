 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports wagering remains hot ticket in Virginia
0 Comments

Sports wagering remains hot ticket in Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sports wagering generated record returns in November for sportsbooks and Virginia tax coffers.

Ten licensed operators reported $29.9 million in adjusted gross revenue on more than $400 million in wagering for the period while the state received $4.23 million in tax revenues, according to a report issued Thursday by the Virginia Lottery.

More than $402.6 million was wagered during November, or about $13.4 million per day, according to the report. That makes November the second highest month in the nearly one year since Virginia sports betting began. It is only eclipsed by a record-breaking October when $427.3 million was wagered, or about $13.8 million per day.

“When football and basketball seasons converge, as they did in November, the inventory of games creates a ripe opportunity for sportsbooks,” Dann Stupp, lead analyst for PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “Importantly, it shows that Virginians have more diverse interests than just football, a sign that sportsbooks won’t be giving up the gains made over the past three months once the football season ends.”

Much of the Virginia surge is due to football wagering, but there were four weekends of football in November, one less than in October, and the Washington Football Team played just three games.

However, the month included a full month of NBA basketball and the start of the college basketball season.

“The popularity of football is the industry’s greatest opportunity to attract new customers and expand the market,” Stupp said. “But the importance of basketball is often overlooked. In most major markets it is the highest-grossing sport, a product of the number of games played compared with football. And November’s results show that Virginia is following a similar pattern.”

Including $14.9 million in bonuses and promotions and $3.4 million in other deductions, sportsbooks tallied more than $48.3 million — up from $30 million last month.

State law places a 15% tax on sports betting based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue — total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions. Total taxes paid to the state were $4.23 million, shattering the previous record of $2.3 million set in May.

Gross winnings for the month totaled $354.2 million, bringing the total since betting began Jan. 21, to nearly $2.54 billion.

Through November total wagering exceeds $2.79 billion.

November’s report includes 10 licensed operators including Fan Duel, Draft Kings, Bet MGM, Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, Caesars Virginia, Wynn, Unibet Interactive, Penn Sports Interactive, Golden Nugget online and Bally’s, according to the lottery report.

Three additional operators approved in late November include Colonial Downs Group LLC, Digital Gaming Corp. and VHL Virginia.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC 

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Bristol’s economy on the upswing
Local News

Bristol’s economy on the upswing

  • Updated

With the exception of motorsports and music, the Twin City of Bristol has, over the past 40 years, generally been perceived as third in population among the Tri-Cities and perhaps third best for economic development and opportunity. Now, Bristol’s situation is much brighter.

Walmart supplies COVID antivirals
Local News

Walmart supplies COVID antivirals

  • Updated

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies announced Thursday that they are now dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Tennessee through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

United Way plans to raise $1M
Local News

United Way plans to raise $1M

  • Updated

As the New Year approaches, the United Way of Bristol continues its annual fundraising campaign with an eye toward reaching a goal of $1 million.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts