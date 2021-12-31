Sports wagering remains hot ticket in Virginia

Sports wagering generated record returns in November for sportsbooks and Virginia tax coffers.

Ten licensed operators reported $29.9 million in adjusted gross revenue on more than $400 million in wagering for the period while the state received $4.23 million in tax revenues, according to a report issued Thursday by the Virginia Lottery.

More than $402.6 million was wagered during November, or about $13.4 million per day, according to the report. That makes November the second highest month in the nearly one year since Virginia sports betting began. It is only eclipsed by a record-breaking October when $427.3 million was wagered, or about $13.8 million per day.

“When football and basketball seasons converge, as they did in November, the inventory of games creates a ripe opportunity for sportsbooks,” Dann Stupp, lead analyst for PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “Importantly, it shows that Virginians have more diverse interests than just football, a sign that sportsbooks won’t be giving up the gains made over the past three months once the football season ends.”