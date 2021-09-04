Sports betting dips in Virginia in July

Virginia gamblers wagered $161.9 million on sporting events in July, a 31% decline compared to June, according to a new report from the Virginia Lottery.

Six months after the state initiated sports betting, wagering and winning declined for the second straight month. Virginia bettors won a total of $141.9 million. The operators winning percentage was 12.33%.

June wagering totaled $234.9 million.

“This dip in wagering is consistent with similar declines seen in July in other jurisdictions across the U.S. offering sports betting,” according to the report.

Other aspects are expanding, the report said.

“Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events continues to expand and, through the end of July, bettors have wagered a combined total of more than $1.48 billion on everything from baseball and tennis to basketball and the Olympics,” according to the report.

The pace is expected to pick up with the arrival of college and pro football seasons and the return of the NBA later this fall.