Sports betting dips in Virginia in July

Virginia gamblers wagered $161.9 million on sporting events in July, a 31% decline compared to June, according to a new report from the Virginia Lottery.
Six months after the state initiated sports betting, wagering and winning declined for the second straight month. Virginia bettors won a total of $141.9 million. The operators winning percentage was 12.33%.
June wagering totaled $234.9 million.
“This dip in wagering is consistent with similar declines seen in July in other jurisdictions across the U.S. offering sports betting,” according to the report.
Other aspects are expanding, the report said.
“Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events continues to expand and, through the end of July, bettors have wagered a combined total of more than $1.48 billion on everything from baseball and tennis to basketball and the Olympics,” according to the report.
The pace is expected to pick up with the arrival of college and pro football seasons and the return of the NBA later this fall.
“Virginia’s sports wagering numbers saw a seasonal slump in July. With baseball as the only big draw for betting action, summer decreases are bound to happen,” according to Bill Ordine, sports betting analyst for Gambling.com, which includes VirginiaIsForBettors.com.
“The fact that Virginia launched sports betting at the end of last NFL season makes it difficult to get an accurate snapshot of the market potential. We will have a better picture of the commonwealth’s appetite for sports betting as we kick off NFL and NBA this fall,” Ordine wrote.
July generated $12.7 million in adjusted gross revenues for the operators.
Seven licensed operators were included in July’s reporting — FanDuel, Draft Kings, Bet MGM, Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, Caesars Virginia, Wynn and Unibet Interactive — with four reporting net positive revenues. Three additional permit-holders that haven’t yet launched are Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Bally’s and Penn Sports Interactive.
July wagering generated more than $1.8 million in state tax revenues. Through six months, sports wagering has generated $9.6 million in tax revenues with $9.4 million going to the state’s general fund, according to the report.
