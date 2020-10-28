Split Bristol Virginia City Council approves $56,000 tourism grant

BRISTOL, Va. — It took multiple votes Tuesday before a splintered Bristol Virginia City Council ultimately approved a $56,000 CARES Act appropriation for the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Discover Bristol appropriation was approved 3-2 after being separated from a series of other allocations included in the council’s consent agenda. A technicality required that certain items be approved by a 4-1 super majority so the council revisited them individually.

Mayor Bill Hartley, Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum and Councilman Neal Osborne voted for the CVB appropriation while Councilmen Kevin Mumpower and Kevin Wingard voted against.

“We wanted to make sure we took care of the city departments, our emergency workers; we also wanted to make sure we helped small businesses,” Hartley said following the vote. “I think this is another way we can help our small businesses because they [Discover Bristol] will now take this money and market the community that will help bring tourists in here that will spend money and stimulate our retail, our hotels and our restaurants.”

Visitors would generate meals and lodging tax revenues for the city, Hartley said, calling it a “good investment.”