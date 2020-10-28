 Skip to main content
Split Bristol Virginia City Council approves $56,000 tourism grant
Split Bristol Virginia City Council approves $56,000 tourism grant

Bristol Virginia Mayor

Mayor Bill Hartley takes his center chair during a Bristol Virginia City Council reorganization meeting earlier this year. It took multiple votes Tuesday before a splintered Bristol Virginia City Council ultimately approved a $56,000 CARES Act appropriation for the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — It took multiple votes Tuesday before a splintered Bristol Virginia City Council ultimately approved a $56,000 CARES Act appropriation for the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Discover Bristol appropriation was approved 3-2 after being separated from a series of other allocations included in the council’s consent agenda. A technicality required that certain items be approved by a 4-1 super majority so the council revisited them individually.

Mayor Bill Hartley, Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum and Councilman Neal Osborne voted for the CVB appropriation while Councilmen Kevin Mumpower and Kevin Wingard voted against.

“We wanted to make sure we took care of the city departments, our emergency workers; we also wanted to make sure we helped small businesses,” Hartley said following the vote. “I think this is another way we can help our small businesses because they [Discover Bristol] will now take this money and market the community that will help bring tourists in here that will spend money and stimulate our retail, our hotels and our restaurants.”

Visitors would generate meals and lodging tax revenues for the city, Hartley said, calling it a “good investment.”

Tourism funding remains a hot button issue for both Bristol city councils — before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. This allocation comes after the CVB made multiple presentations to the council in recent months in hopes of securing some of the federal funding. The award was slightly more than half the $100,000 requested.

“This COVID money is being used — the vast majority of it — for government,” Wingard said during the discussion. “When we have businesses that have lost revenue and here we stand to give $56,000 to the chamber. I’m a no vote.”

The city set aside some of its CARES Act money to be distributed to businesses that applied for relief in the wake of the pandemic. The Industrial Development Authority is scheduled to vote on those grants this week.

“We appreciate council’s support of the work of Discover Bristol,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart said. “This effort will be what supports a lot of the tourism businesses that are struggling right now. They need safe visitation to ring their cash registers. Right now, the community is at saturation for helping some of these businesses so we need outside [visitor] money supporting them.”

Among the items that ultimately received the council’s required super majority vote was a $270,000 appropriation of bond issuance costs for a recently approved plan to refinance $19.88 million of the city’s bond debt. The refinancing plan is designed to save the city money through a lower interest rate.

In other matters, the council voted 5-0 to approve a special exception that will allow the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority to establish a community resource center at 712 Oakview St.

“It’s very exciting. This has been a long time coming and I’m ecstatic. I think it’s going to bring so many added services to people who need them,” authority Executive Director Lisa Porter said after the vote.

The center is expected to open next week.

“We had hoped to open Nov. 1. I believe we can stick with that timetable. We won’t have all of our services available at once, but we can certainly get started by Nov. 1,” Porter said.

The council received a round of applause for its unanimous vote supporting a resolution condemning racism and hate while pledging to work toward better understanding and equality with everyone in the community.

“This is maybe minor in scope to what’s going on in the United States, but it’s something we can do here, today,” Osborne said.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

