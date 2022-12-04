Speedway in Lights more than a spectacle

People flock to the Last Great Colosseum to drive on the historic half-mile track and see the millions of lights spread out over 200 displays and five miles.

But at the heart of the 26-year-old tradition is what it supports.

The 51-day event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and provides about a third of the chapter’s annual funding, according to Betsy Holleman, manager of development for the chapter.

“Without this, we couldn’t support the number of organizations that we support annually,” Holleman said.

This year, the Bristol chapter has given more than $670,000 to 71 agencies, according to Holleman. Proceeds from Speedway in Lights go to Speedway Children’s Charities, Holleman said, which then distributes the money to organizations supporting the basic needs of children, particularly those who are at-risk.

“It’s not just paying to get in somewhere,” Holleman said. “It’s giving back at the same time.”

While the lights and driving on the track are the main draws, about two-thirds of the way through the show is the Christmas Village, a carnivalesque atmosphere located inside the speedway’s infield where you can get a picture with Santa, hear holiday music, hop on an amusement ride, shop and eat.

Shane Lewin of Gray, Tennessee operates Shane’s Place, one of the food vendors inside the village, and loves meeting people from all over who come to Bristol to see the lights.

“The lights in general I think are really why I enjoy coming,” Lewin said. “The Christmas Village is an experience in itself.”

Sullivan County local Rick Norris runs Kettle-Licious Kettle Corn inside the village and is well-aware of the event’s purpose.

“It’s all about the kids,” Norris said. “It’s all about the charity.”

Barbara Robey of Jefferson County, Tennessee drove more than an hour to Bristol on Thursday to see the lights with family, a trip she says has become an annual holiday tradition.

“I love lights,” Robey said. “I love this place. They do a fantastic job … It just brings out the kid in you.”

Speedway in Lights is open seven days a week from 6 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 7. Cost is $20 per car Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car Friday and Saturday.

“It’s affordable enough for most all families,” Holleman said. “We want it to be something that families can come to and not have to spend an arm and a leg.”

Holleman said the light show brings in as many people as a NASCAR race over the course of the holidays with more than 200,000 estimated attendees each year.

“It’s really kind of stood the test of time,” Holleman said. “Shows like this typically last about seven to nine years [but] we keep seeing the volume. We are proud of that, but I think people remember the impact – what their dollars do when they come to this show.”

For locals planning a quick trip to see the lights, Holleman recommends going on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the busy weekend. It usually takes about 30 minutes to complete the route, which begins and ends at the Bristol Dragway entrance off Highway 394.