Speedway in Lights closed tonight to conserve power

Due to worsening weather conditions and the need to conserve electricity across Tennessee, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights and the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink are closed Friday.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, at the Bristol Motor Speedway until January 7, is powered by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and has asked the public to reduce their energy consumption across their service area.

Because of this, The Pinnacle Speedway, which is made up of 3 million lights across four miles, and the Tri-Cities Ice Rink will be closed to preserve energy.