Speedway Children's Charities awards $667K to organizations helping region's kids

Grants were distributed during the Night of Smiles event, which allowed organization representatives to drive through the Speedway in Lights and collect checks in the Bristol Motor Speedway infield. The event had a different look from previous years and took place in a mobile fashion, allowing the event to continue in a socially distanced manner, according to Speedway Children’s Charities Executive Director Claudia Byrd. Checks were distributed as cars crossed the start and finish line at BMS.

“Once again, we have had some challenges with our fundraisers due to the ongoing pandemic, but just like last year, we were able to forge ahead despite the obstacles,” Byrd said. “While demand for assistance will always exceed our ability to assist, no matter the circumstances, we’re so thankful to everyone who has donated and volunteered throughout the last 25 years to help us raise nearly $19 million. We would not be able to do this without your love and support. There’s no greater blessing than to be here at the Night of Smiles and help give away the money raised to area agencies that are going to help children in need in our community.”