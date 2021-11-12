Speedway Children's Charities awards $667K to organizations helping region's kids

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities distributed a total of $667,000 to area organizations on Thursday during the annual Night of Smiles event.
“This is our favorite night of the year,” said Betsy Holleman with Speedway Children’s Charities. “We get to empty the bank account. We give it away to agencies in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
The pandemic has affected the organization’s fundraising efforts, but Holleman said, “Our community continues to give. We are still giving away a huge amount of money.”
Grants were distributed during the Night of Smiles event, which allowed organization representatives to drive through the Speedway in Lights and collect checks in the Bristol Motor Speedway infield. The event had a different look from previous years and took place in a mobile fashion, allowing the event to continue in a socially distanced manner, according to Speedway Children’s Charities Executive Director Claudia Byrd. Checks were distributed as cars crossed the start and finish line at BMS.
“Once again, we have had some challenges with our fundraisers due to the ongoing pandemic, but just like last year, we were able to forge ahead despite the obstacles,” Byrd said. “While demand for assistance will always exceed our ability to assist, no matter the circumstances, we’re so thankful to everyone who has donated and volunteered throughout the last 25 years to help us raise nearly $19 million. We would not be able to do this without your love and support. There’s no greater blessing than to be here at the Night of Smiles and help give away the money raised to area agencies that are going to help children in need in our community.”
Rise Up!, a Johnson City-based agency that works to inspire and prepare kids for the future, received the Jeff Byrd Grant, according to a news release. Presented in honor of the late general manager of BMS, the $50,000 award will go toward the organization’s efforts to build the Jeff Byrd Movement Park on an adjoining property to provide kids with opportunities for exercise and activities.
More than 100 agencies applied for more than $1.4 million this year, Holleman said. Nearly 80 organizations received funds Thursday.
Ronald McDonald House Charities in Johnson City is one of many organizations to receive funds Thursday. CEO Malia Grant said she was grateful for the work of Speedway Children’s Charities.
“Words don’t even describe it,” she said. “It’s just fun to be a part of it. We are so grateful for their generosity, our community’s generosity.”
Without the community’s efforts, Grant said the Night of Smiles would not be possible.
Ronald McDonald House Charities assists more than 400 people a year by providing a temporary home away from home for families with children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals.
Night of Smiles presented by Tele-Optics is the culmination of a year of SCC fundraising events, including The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, which opens for its milestone 25th season tonight at 6 p.m.
Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the region, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA spreads across a 4-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays, a news release states. A trip through the light show sends guests down historic Bristol Dragway and all throughout the property, culminating with a lap around the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Saturday, Jan. 1. In addition to the $50 Fast Pass presented by Citi option, which is available on select nights when lines get the longest, the event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50, and buses are $125.
