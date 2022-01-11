Specialized rescue divers descend into ‘wet well’ to take readings of landfill

While the well space is termed “wet,” the only water is at the very bottom – in two concrete chambers. A 5-foot chamber contains gradient or groundwater that flows naturally, Hoch said. The other, about 9 feet by 12 feet, contains leachate – described as the “juices” that seep through the landfill’s trash – collecting all manner of microorganisms and compounds – before being pumped from the wet well into the sewer system.

Some work recently occurred there. Two water pumps have been replaced and are currently being run by rebuilt motors. New motors have been ordered and are to be installed at a later date, Hoch said. Some of the water piping that served the pumps was too corroded to reuse but much of it was reused, he said. One more new pump has yet to be installed.

While there is some odor associated with the wet well operation, that isn’t the purpose of this work, Hoch said.