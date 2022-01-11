Specialized rescue divers descend into ‘wet well’ to take readings of landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – On Tuesday, a team of specialized “divers” from Spec Rescue International donned air tanks and respirator masks, climbed into a 3-foot square metal basket and were carefully lowered 300 feet down through a pitch dark concrete shaft.
Above ground, another 10 men worked in concert, carefully raising and lowering the basket, adjusting support lines for their equipment, taking notes and staying in constant radio communications as the divers inspected the “wet well,” a key point in the embattled Bristol Virginia landfill.
The only consolation to working in cramped space with minimal lighting a football field straight down is the underground air temperature was 55 degrees while those working on the surface bundled up against sub-freezing temperatures and brisk winds.
The team, from Virginia Beach, is specifically trained in confined space work and was retained by the city to assess the condition of what is essentially the plumbing system of the city’s quarry landfill.
“Today we’re working on the wet well of the landfill. That is essentially where all of the liquid from the landfill drains to. They [divers] are going to investigate the integrity of the structure itself and the mechanical functions of what’s down there. There are three large pumps that pump liquid out of that wet well and up to the sanitary sewer system,” said Ernie Hoch, manager of solid waste and environmental services for Draper-Aden Associates, one of the city’s landfill consultants.
While the well space is termed “wet,” the only water is at the very bottom – in two concrete chambers. A 5-foot chamber contains gradient or groundwater that flows naturally, Hoch said. The other, about 9 feet by 12 feet, contains leachate – described as the “juices” that seep through the landfill’s trash – collecting all manner of microorganisms and compounds – before being pumped from the wet well into the sewer system.
Some work recently occurred there. Two water pumps have been replaced and are currently being run by rebuilt motors. New motors have been ordered and are to be installed at a later date, Hoch said. Some of the water piping that served the pumps was too corroded to reuse but much of it was reused, he said. One more new pump has yet to be installed.
While there is some odor associated with the wet well operation, that isn’t the purpose of this work, Hoch said.
“We want to see how the pipes are draining into the wet well. We’re confirming some measurements down there and volumes that are down there. We’re checking to see if the chamber is clear of any debris so it can pump down satisfactorily to the lowest level and we’re setting up the electronics that operate the pumps, that tell us what the levels are down there and ultimately control the flow of the liquid coming out,” Hoch said.
This is important now because traces of the carcinogen benzene have been found in the wastewater so the city is designing a system to remove the benzene.
“To design a system to remove the benzene we have to understand the mechanics and the flows here to build that system, which is in the process of design,” he said. “We want to determine is it [benzene] coming from which side of the wet well – is it coming out of the leachate or coming out of the gradient? This is a prelude to that work.”
The city and BVU Authority last month finalized a compliance agreement for the city to develop plans that address benzene emissions, including a large holding tank and aeration system.
Last week, BVU notified the city of another excessive benzene reading of 2.87 milligrams per liter from a sample taken Dec. 13. The limit in the city’s landfill permit is 0.07 mg/l. Each violation includes a $1,000 fine but, under terms of the agreement, the city may defer paying those fines until after the pretreatment system is complete. Additionally, BVU will waive the fines if the city comes into compliance with the permit in the agreed upon time, according to the agreement.
BVU also recently notified the city it violated its permit Nov. 17 as a sample contained 1.10 mg/l of barium, above the 1 mg/l limit. This was the first violation for barium since 2015.
As to the widespread odor complaints, Hoch said technicians continue adjusting the gas wells, but he expects additional wells will be needed.
“The smell is decomposing trash. Having enough gas wells to collect the total amount of gas coming from the landfill is how we get to that critical mass of capturing that. Any gas we’re not capturing is drifting into the atmosphere. As we get additional wells in to capture the gas it will eliminate the odor,” Hoch said.
“When we started, the gas wells were producing 250 cubic feet of gas per minute. This morning it was 750 cubic feet per minute. That is the best indicator,” he said. “Is 1,000 going to make it [odor] subside? Is it 1,500 to have some relief to what people are smelling? I think we will gain greater flow. The goal is to gain more flow; Vis-a-vis more odors we can destroy through the flare or through the [power] plant.”
The wet well is also an important part of the answer as they continue pumping more and more water out of the landfill, he said.
“It [wet well] is critical,” Hoch said. “To eliminate the odor long term, not only capturing the gas is important but we have to get the liquid out. The landfill has a lot of liquid due to the nature of how it was designed. We’re essentially making sure the plumbing works so when we put more pumps in we can pull more liquid out.”
