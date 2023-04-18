BRISTOL, Va. — Tina McDaniel and Preston Mitchell recounted the details of an 1891 lynching of a black man in Bristol, Virginia.

Speaking to the Bristol Historical Association on Monday, the two continued their efforts to shine a light on the history of lynchings in this region.

“Instead of thinking about it in terms of something we should be ashamed of, and you know, we probably should be ashamed of it, it’s not a good story. It’s also an invitation, an invitation for communities and individuals to be brave and courageous by taking steps to learn about and acknowledge our shared history about racial terror lynchings,” McDaniel said.

According to the records of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), there were 6,000 recorded lynchings between 1865 and 1950 in the United States. The organization was formed in 2018 as part of a national effort to acknowledge and educate communities about the history of lynchings in America.

As part of their presentation, at the Bristol Public Library, Mitchell and McDaniel, played a video put together by East Tennessee PBS and Black in Appalachia. It recounted the events and accusations that led a mob of Bristolians to break down the doors of the Bristol, Virginia, jail, abduct and publicly lynch 20-year-old Robert Clark.

McDaniel first learned about the lynching of Robert Clark while visiting the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, also known as the National Lynching Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama. She explained that 130 years after the lynching it is not the goal of the Bristol Community Remembrance Project, which was formed in January of 2023, to hold the trial of Robert Clark.

“We can all come up with our own conclusions around what happened,” McDaniel said. “One of our goals is not to retry or to try Robert Clark because we don’t know. We don’t know what happened, but what we do know is that there was a lynching.”

McDaniel emphasized that by working alongside the EJI, the Bristol Community Remembrance Project is working to place a marker to memorialize the lynching of Clark in Bristol.

“The Bristol Community Remembrance Project goals are number one to bring awareness to and memorialize the June 1891 lynching of Robert Clark,” McDaniel said. “Number two is to identify ways to foster meaningful education, dialogue and interactions that lead to truth, healing, and community growth.

“Also, it’s to bring awareness to historical, cultural trauma and the impacts on individuals, organizations and communities,” she said.

Mitchell, the co-chair of the Wise County/city of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, has worked to set up markers memorializing the lynchings of Leonard Woods, Dave Hurst, and Wiley Glynn.

Mitchell said the Bristol, Virginia, School Board adopted a resolution on Monday expressing their support of the work being done by the Bristol Community Remembrance Project.

The next step for the Bristol Remembrance Project to be able to obtain a marker from the EJI is for the Bristol, Virginia City Council to adopt a similar resolution, which is scheduled to be presented to them at their April 25 meeting.

Mitchell invited the public to attend the placing of Wiley Glynn’s marker on April 22 at Bondtown Park in Coeburn, Virginia.