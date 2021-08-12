Southwest Virginia tourism organizations receive relief grants

Tens of thousands of dollars have been granted to organizations across Southwest Virginia to help lift up tourism programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $861,000 in matching grants had been awarded to 64 tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. The program revised its traditional program to create a recovery program to support tourism as they respond to, and recover from, the pandemic, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
In Southwest Virginia, several organizations in Abingdon received grants of $10,000 each. The town’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau was awarded grant funding for the Eat. Drink. Love. in Abingdon initiative. It’s a statewide campaign focusing on all things culinary in Virginia. It showcases fresh local restaurants, foodie experiences and craft breweries and wineries.
The Barter Theatre, which has staged unique live shows at the Moonlite Drive-In during the pandemic, received funding for its Reconnect with Abingdon. The Virginia Creeper Trail Club and Martha Washington Inn each received $10,000 for their marketing programs.
The Abingdon Main Street Alliance was awarded funds for First Fridays, a series of monthly events showcasing artists, music and businesses in the town.
Discover Bristol, the tourism arm of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, received funds for Bristol’s Got it All, a marketing campaign for the Twin City.
“We were pleased to once again receive funding from Virginia Tourism Corporation,” said Christopher Perrin, marketing director for Discover Bristol. “The hospitality and tourism industry continues to be the hardest hit sector during the pandemic. These critical resources will support Discover Bristol’s ongoing promotion of our incredible assets to drive visitation to Bristol, which directly impacts our local businesses.”
Two programs in the town of Pennington Gap also received funding. The Old Virginia Hand Hewn Log Homes and Axe Handle received $20,000 for its distillery business on U.S. Highway 58. The town of Pennington Gap also received $17,000 for marketing initiatives. In addition, the town of St. Paul also received $20,000.
“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Northam said in the release. “The Commonwealth is stepping in to address the impacts of decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of tourism-related businesses. These funds are the latest step in Virginia’s efforts to revive our tourism economy, spur new economic activity, and inject critical funds back into our communities.”
Visitors to Virginia spent $27 billion in 2019, a 3.4% increase from 2018, according to the release. In 2020 and 2021, the state anticipates a major decline in tourism revenues.
