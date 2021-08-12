 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwest Virginia tourism organizations receive relief grants
0 comments
Virginia Tourism Corporation

Southwest Virginia tourism organizations receive relief grants

{{featured_button_text}}

Tens of thousands of dollars have been granted to organizations across Southwest Virginia to help lift up tourism programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $861,000 in matching grants had been awarded to 64 tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. The program revised its traditional program to create a recovery program to support tourism as they respond to, and recover from, the pandemic, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

In Southwest Virginia, several organizations in Abingdon received grants of $10,000 each. The town’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau was awarded grant funding for the Eat. Drink. Love. in Abingdon initiative. It’s a statewide campaign focusing on all things culinary in Virginia. It showcases fresh local restaurants, foodie experiences and craft breweries and wineries.

The Barter Theatre, which has staged unique live shows at the Moonlite Drive-In during the pandemic, received funding for its Reconnect with Abingdon. The Virginia Creeper Trail Club and Martha Washington Inn each received $10,000 for their marketing programs.

The Abingdon Main Street Alliance was awarded funds for First Fridays, a series of monthly events showcasing artists, music and businesses in the town.

Discover Bristol, the tourism arm of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, received funds for Bristol’s Got it All, a marketing campaign for the Twin City.

“We were pleased to once again receive funding from Virginia Tourism Corporation,” said Christopher Perrin, marketing director for Discover Bristol. “The hospitality and tourism industry continues to be the hardest hit sector during the pandemic. These critical resources will support Discover Bristol’s ongoing promotion of our incredible assets to drive visitation to Bristol, which directly impacts our local businesses.”

Two programs in the town of Pennington Gap also received funding. The Old Virginia Hand Hewn Log Homes and Axe Handle received $20,000 for its distillery business on U.S. Highway 58. The town of Pennington Gap also received $17,000 for marketing initiatives. In addition, the town of St. Paul also received $20,000.

“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Northam said in the release. “The Commonwealth is stepping in to address the impacts of decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of tourism-related businesses. These funds are the latest step in Virginia’s efforts to revive our tourism economy, spur new economic activity, and inject critical funds back into our communities.”

Visitors to Virginia spent $27 billion in 2019, a 3.4% increase from 2018, according to the release. In 2020 and 2021, the state anticipates a major decline in tourism revenues.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening
Local News

Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening

  • 10 min to read

West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.

+6
Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road
Local News

Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road

West Ridge High opens to students Monday morning. While architects, construction workers and school administrators have spent the past few months pushing to finish the actual facility, Kerney and others from both the county Highway Department and Kingsport City’s Public Works Department have been pushing to finish improvements to Lynn Road, the school’s main access point.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts