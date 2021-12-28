Southwest Virginia to lose a delegate seat via redistricting

As expected, Southwest Virginia will lose another House of Delegates seat due to declining population, with Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, former 4th District being redistributed.

Another major change will be the district numbering systems in both the House and Senate. Rather than House districts 1, 3, and the like, Southwest Virginia is now in the middle of the 100-district numbering system, which begins in Northern Virginia, moves down the state and then goes eastward winding up at the coast.

The former District 1 seat of Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, is now rebranded District 45 and includes Lee, Scott and Wise counties, the city of Norton and a small portion of western Dickenson County.

The former District 5 seat of Del. Israel O’Quinn is now District 44 and includes Washington County, part of Russell County and the city of Bristol, Virginia.

District 43, formerly the third district seat of Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, is now comprised of Bland, Tazewell, Buchanan and parts of Russell and Dickenson counties.

District 46, formerly the 6th District seat of Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Marion, includes Smyth, Wythe, Grayson and a portion of Pulaski County.