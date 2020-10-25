Thoughts raced through the mind of Ollan Cassell faster than the lap he’d just turned on the cinder track inside Tokyo’s National Stadium on the drizzling, overcast afternoon of Oct. 21, 1964.

His smile was brighter than the gold medal that International Olympic Committee president Avery Brundage draped across his neck as the 27-year-old sprinting star from Southwest Virginia stood atop the podium alongside Mike Larrabee, Ulis Williams and Henry Carr.

The quartet had won the 4x400 relay at the Summer Olympics and established a world record in the process, clocking in at 3:00.7.

Now, clad in matching blue sweatsuits with USA stitched across the front in large red letters, the four men watched as the U.S. flag was raised and the familiar instrumental refrains of the Star-Spangled Banner rang out in the giant venue.

“During that time,” Cassell said in a recent telephone interview from his home in Indiana. “You often think about where you came from.”

For Cassell, that meant reflecting back to his time in Pardee, Virginia, the coalmining camp where he had spent his formative years — particularly in a place known as Band Mill Hollow. He was one of eight children born to Conley and Evelyn Cassell.

He thought about his time at Appalachia High School where he was one of 58 graduates of the Class of 1956.

The journey to this point included two seasons at East Tennessee State College (before it became East Tennessee State University) and some sage advice from track and field coach Julian Crocker of the Buccaneers had set Cassell on the path to Olympic glory.

The University of Houston played a key part too as he ran for legendary coach Johnny Morriss for the Cougars and it was the place where he met his wife, Cathy Aires.

Cathy was in Nutley, New Jersey, with her parents and had just delivered her and Ollan’s third child, Colleen, nine days before. She was sound asleep — it was 1:50 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States — when her husband won the gold and she’d find out the news from a reporter that morning.

Cassell had won an Amateur Athletic Union national title and many other prestigious events before, but nothing could compare to his achievement in 1964.

“That’s also a time that you realize you have become the best in the world,” Cassell said. “You are in the Olympics and all the best athletes in the world are there. On that particular day at that particular time and that year, you just happen to be the best.”

Cassell remains the only athlete from the area to win an Olympic gold medal and this past Wednesday marked the 56th anniversary of his golden moment. Now 83, he can’t help but smile once again when reflecting back on that day standing on the top step of a wooden podium in Tokyo.

“You can’t really explain how it feels,” Cassell said.

Always fast

If Ollan Cassell’s Olympic moment had occurred 30 or 40 years later, his rise to prominence would have certainly been a narrative the media would have loved.

It’s not hard to envision NBC airing one of those primetime vignettes narrated by Bob Costas and backed with a booming symphonic score from John Williams as Cassell’s humble beginnings from the tiniest of map dots were described.

He was born in Nickelsville, Virginia, in Scott County where his father was a tobacco farmer. Conley Cassell then got a job working from the tipple in the Wise County mines.

The future gold medalist certainly wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

“We didn’t know it was difficult times,” Cassell said. “We were all the same and all the kids had the same things. We had enough to eat, but there weren’t many luxuries.”

The kids did have sports and Cassell proved to be a natural as his legs set him apart when he’d leave his friends in the dust during athletic activities.

Cassell became a football star at Appalachia High School, earning All-District Eight honors as a wide receiver and defensive back.

He was pretty good at basketball too and played some baseball for the town team that competed against other communities in the area.

“During football drills at Appalachia, we would give everyone on the team at least a 10-yard start and then turn Ollan loose,” Appalachia coach Charlie Harkins told Bill Dale of the Bristol Herald Courier in 1957. “He always finished in front of every member on the team by at least 10 yards.”

Appalachia didn’t have a track and field team until his senior season, when football coach Sam Dixon provided something for his players to do in the spring to stay in shape. Keep in mind, there was no track present at the school and players just ran on the football field.

In his first meet at Gate City High School, Cassell blew away the competition so thoroughly in the 100-yard dash that the coaches timing the event thought their stopwatches must’ve malfunctioned. Did this Cassell kid really just clock in at 9.8 seconds?

There was no malfunction and a few weeks later, Cassell won the 220-yard dash in 21.5 seconds at the VHSL state track meet in Charlottesville.

“I didn’t even know how to start properly,” Cassell said. “I used a standing start.”

College try

Despite his success at the state meet, college track coaches weren’t exactly clamoring for his services.

He did receive a football scholarship to East Tennessee State and while far from a star, did haul in a 40-yard reception during the 1956 Burley Bowl against the Memphis State Tigers.

Assistant football coach and head track coach Julian Crocker of the Buccaneers saw the speed Cassell displayed in practice and took Cassell to several track events representing East Tennessee State.

There was a dual meet against the University of Tennessee where Cassell cruised past Al Carter, a football standout and sprinter for the Volunteers. A reporter from the Kingsport Times-News asked Carter if he had ever raced against somebody as fast as Cassell: “Gosh no,” Carter replied. “And I hope I never do.”

His big breakthrough came when he won the 220 at the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) national championships in 1957 and that put him on the fast track to being an Olympic hopeful. After an injury-plagued sophomore season at ETSU, Cassell made a life-altering decision.

“Coach Crocker and Johnny Morriss, the coach at the University of Houston, struck up a conversation,” Cassell said. “Crocker was telling him about the potential he thought I had and whether it would ever be fulfilled at East Tennessee State and he wasn’t sure. So, Johnny Morriss said they’d give me a scholarship if I transferred to the University of Houston.”

Cassell moved from his comfort zone in the mountains of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee to Texas and admitted having a bit of culture shock.

However, his times improved and he became an Olympic prospect instead of just a hopeful.

Military man

Having failed to qualify for the 1960 Olympic team, Cassell knew his time would likely come in 1964.

First, though, he had to fulfill some military obligations as he had taken part in the ROTC program at both East Tennessee State and Houston. That made him a First Lieutenant in the Army and he was sent to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, as part of Signal Corps training.

This was in the middle of the Cold War and the military was always on high alert.

“That was an interesting time,” Cassell said. “For a time I couldn’t train for about six months as you spend time in orientation and boot camp.”

Fate would intervene once again as Cassell was transferred to Fort Hood, Texas, and dominated a track meet held on the base.

“The commander of the post saw that I had some Olympic possibilities,” Cassell said. “So, he recommended that I be transferred to a unit in San Antonio called the modern pentathlon unit. A lot of the best athletes from all the branches of the service were there.”

Cassell got an early release from the military to 1963 to train full-time and while doing that he also got a job as a history teacher at a Houston high school. He fared well at the Pan-American Games in Brazil and then won the 400-meter dash at the Olympic trials in New York.

That made it official: Ollan Cassell was an Olympian.

Olympic Glory

Ninety-three nations were represented at the 1964 Summer Olympics and a kid from the coalfields stood among athletes from Afghanistan to Yugoslavia during the opening ceremonies on Oct. 10.

Cassell could appreciate the historical significance of Japanese runner Yoshinori Sakai lighting the torch. Sakai had been born on Aug. 6, 1945, in Hiroshima, the same day the atomic bomb fell on the city during World War II.

He remembers teammate Mike Larrabee reaching up and grabbing one of the pigeons that circled the stadium after being released as part of the tradition to signal the official start of the games.

Cassell joined the likes of swimming sensation Don Schollander, heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier, sprinting standout “Bullet” Bob Hayes, brilliant basketball player Bill Bradley and dominating discus thrower Al Oerter as part of the U.S. contingent sharing quarters in the Olympic village.

Yet, once the pageantry had dissipated, Cassell focused on why he was in Japan in the first place.

“Once you strip off those sweats, all that goes away,” Cassell said. “You just want to get down to business and get it over with.”

After failing to make it past the semifinals in the 400-meter dash, Cassell’s last chance at a gold medal came with the relay team. The 6-foot-2 country boy with the peerless technique would run the first leg in the finals.

“We used to have various meetings with the coaches about the relay and where people were going to run and what they were going to do,” Cassell said. “They all felt since I was an Army officer I was probably the most reliable to run the first leg and get the baton around.”

He handed the baton to Mike Larrabee, the oldest member of the group at 30 years old. The gold medalist in the 400, Larrabee had majored in geology at the University of Southern California.

Larrabee then passed the baton to Ulis Williams, a 22-year-old former standout at Arizona State University and the youngest member of the relay squad.

Henry Carr was the anchor leg as the 23-year-old youngster who grew up in Detroit took it home, showing the speed that would help him later become a defensive back for three seasons with the National Football League’s New York Giants.

Great Britain’s group of runners took the silver, while Trindad and Tobago’s foursome finished with the bronze.

“The only disappointment we had about the event,” Cassell said, “is that we were planning to be the first team to go under three minutes. We felt like we had the personnel.”

The four men — two white, two Black — from different parts of the country had their gold medal though.

Larrabee died in 2003 and Carr passed away in 2015.

Williams is 78 and spent many years as the president of Compton Community College in California.

“You are attached to them forever,” Cassell said. “Not by a string, but by a baton.”

Cassell would run for two more years competitively, before retiring in 1966 and entering the administrative side of the sport where he would gain even more notoriety.

He was the executive director of the AAU, then USA Track and Field and was the maestro for the International Amateur Athletics Foundation. Much of the legislation he championed still resonates today in track and field.

He was inducted into the United States National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2006 as a contributor and five years ago wrote his memoirs: “Inside the Five Ring Circus: Changing Global Sports and the Modern Olympics.”

As for the gold medal he won in Tokyo?

“Many people wish to take a look, especially my grandchildren, when visiting and will always place it around their necks for a photo shoot,” Cassell said. “My wife keeps it hidden away in a sock drawer, for fear someone would break into our house and steal it. Sometimes, it’s hard for me to find it because she changes the place of hiding.”

The world record he and his pals established that day has since been broken, but Cassell’s legacy endures.

There is no hiding the fact he is a Southwest Virginia legend for what he accomplished on that day 56 years ago in Japan — standing on the podium with the Olympic gold medal around his neck and those many thoughts racing through his mind.

“I appreciated the fact that I was from the greatest country in the world — the United States,” Cassell said.

