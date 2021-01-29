Southwest Virginia health districts launch COVID-19 waiting lists

Residents of Virginia’s Mount Rogers, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts can now fill out an online survey to join a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the districts said in news releases.

The Mount Rogers Health District, which serves the cities of Bristol and Galax along with Washington, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Smyth counties, posted its survey at www.redcap.link/MRGwaitlist.

The LENOWISCO Health District, which serves Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the City of Norton, posted its survey at https://redcap.link/LHDwaitlist.

And the Cumberland Health District, which serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties, posted its survey at https://redcap.link/CPwaitlist.

The Mount Rogers statement about the survey said that residents who don’t have internet access can call their local health department to have a staff member complete the survey for them. The statement from the other two districts recommended that people without internet access first ask a friend or family member before calling their local health department for help.