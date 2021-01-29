Southwest Virginia health districts launch COVID-19 waiting lists

Residents of Virginia’s Mount Rogers, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts can now fill out an online survey to join a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the districts said in news releases.
The Mount Rogers Health District, which serves the cities of Bristol and Galax along with Washington, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Smyth counties, posted its survey at www.redcap.link/MRGwaitlist.
The LENOWISCO Health District, which serves Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the City of Norton, posted its survey at https://redcap.link/LHDwaitlist.
And the Cumberland Health District, which serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties, posted its survey at https://redcap.link/CPwaitlist.
The Mount Rogers statement about the survey said that residents who don’t have internet access can call their local health department to have a staff member complete the survey for them. The statement from the other two districts recommended that people without internet access first ask a friend or family member before calling their local health department for help.
“Health district staff will use the list generated by this survey to contact eligible individuals to schedule an appointment as vaccines become available,” the statements said. “Completing the survey is not scheduling an appointment or a guarantee of an appointment.”
On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health also announced that it will begin sending text messages to those who receive a positive COVID-19 test result in Virginia, according to a news release.
“These texts, which are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number, will provide rapid notification and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people,” the statement said.
VDH said the text messages will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and the messaging will also be available in Spanish. The text messages will also show recipients how to anonymously submit their test results to COVIDWISE, Virginia’s free COVID-19 exposure notifications app, to let other app users know if they’ve been potentially exposed, the statement said.
“Using tools like automated text messages [provides] additional options to help Virginia expand its existing exposure notifications and contact tracing operations without compromising user privacy or security,” Dr. M. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s state health commissioner, said in the statement.
“This technology will quickly notify you if you have a positive test result and provide valuable safety information, so you can self-isolate effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce potential exposure risk,” Oliver added.
More information about the app is available at www.covidwise.org.