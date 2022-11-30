Southwest child is Virginia's first pediatric flu death

A Southwest Virginia child is Virginia’s first reported pediatric death of the 2022-23 season associated with influenza, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.

A child between the ages of 5 and 12 died from complications associated with influenza, according to a written statement. To protect the family’s privacy, VDH will not provide any further information regarding this death.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this child,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene said in the statement. “Flu can be a very dangerous illness. With Virginia and many other states experiencing high or very high levels of flu activity, I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so as soon as possible, consulting your physician as needed. While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk is to get the vaccine, which is available to anyone over 6 months of age.”

Virginia is experiencing early and very high flu activity during the current 2022-23 flu season compared to previous flu seasons, according to the agency.

Emergency department and urgent care center visits for influenza-like illness are also very high for this time of the season compared to the same time during the previous 12 seasons, except for the 2009-10 pandemic year.

Virginia reported one influenza-associated death among children during the 2021-2022 flu season.

VDH recommends three actions to help prevent the flu. Everyone age 6 months and older should receive a yearly flu vaccine. Everyone should practice good preventive health with hand hygiene (washing hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand), and staying home when feeling sick. The third is to take antivirals as prescribed by a physician if you do become sick with the flu.