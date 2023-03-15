GRUNDY, Va. — A Southside Virginia couple charged in a New Year's Eve incident was in court last week, with the man's charges bound to a grand jury while the woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail.

Last week, Mildred V. Pacheco, 47, of Danville, and Matthew Isiah Fuller, 38, of South Boston, appeared in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Buchanan County, Virginia, according to a written statement.

Authorities allege that on New Year’s Eve, Pacheco and Fuller were at the Double Kwik in Grundy. Video evidence showed Pacheco sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the gas pump area while Fuller performed oral sex on her in the presence of several people, including juveniles, according to the statement. After Pacheco and Fuller finished their sexual encounter, a verbal altercation with bystanders occurred at the store, during which Pacheco retrieved a metal tool from the car and made threats toward the bystanders. No physical altercation or harm resulted.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to one count of obscene sexual display in public, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of assault and battery.

She was sentenced to a suspended 12 month jail sentence in both the masturbation in public and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges. Pacheco received a 12 month jail sentence, with 6 months of that sentenced suspended on the condition she complete 12 months of supervised probation for the assault charge. Pacheco will serve her sentence in a local jail.

Fuller saw his charges of feloniously eluding police, obscene sexual display in public, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor bound over the grand jury, which will be impaneled in April. He will remain incarcerated pending the outcome of his cases, according to the statement.

After indictments are presented to the April grand jury, Fuller will have an opportunity to enter pleas to his charges where he will be sentenced by the Buchanan County Circuit Court, or set his cases for a trial.

“Buchanan County citizens should never be involuntarily subjected to such lewd acts of public obscenity, especially our juveniles," Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington said in the statement. "We should be able to go to work, patronize the Double Kwik, and go about our day to day without the concern of having to witness the display the defendant brought to our county. The jail time she will serve will far outweigh her 15 minutes of fame.”