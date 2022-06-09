South Fork Utility District seeks board nominees

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee water provider is looking for citizens to serve on its board after two commissioners resigned amid an investigation into the district.

So far, just one person has been nominated to fill a vacant seat on the South Fork Utility District Board of Commissioners. The district is seeking three nominees to certify, from which Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable will make a selection.

“There’s somewhat of a lengthy process to fill those vacancies,” said Eric Reecher, attorney for the district. “The first thing they have to do is publish notice to the customers that they are going to be certifying names to the mayor, and give customers an opportunity to present names themselves.”

Another notice will be published next week, and names are expected to be certified at the district’s July board meeting in order for Venable to make a call later next month.

Keith Lunsford, a South Fork customer who started a petition in April to remove four of the then-five commissioners, is the lone nominee. Lunsford said Thursday he would accept, if selected.

Since April, the district has been picking up the pieces after a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury investigation exposed potential shortcomings in the district.

The report published April 7 by the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations mostly highlighted potential conflict-of-interest violations. The investigation found South Fork Utility District and its two previous entities made “questionable payments” of more than $1.6 million to its district manager, Garry Smith, or businesses in which he had ownership interest, from May 2018 to June 2021.

The report also detailed “internal control and compliance deficiencies,” such as a lack of purchasing and personnel policies.

In late April, the Tennessee Utility Management Review Board ordered the district to voluntarily merge with another entity or conduct a feasibility study into potential mergers with the city of Bristol, the Blountville Utility District or the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District.

South Fork commissioners agreed to sign an engagement letter for a feasibility study at its monthly meeting Thursday. Other actions taken by the board included adopting an internal control manual and bylaws and approving an employee handbook.

The review board is set to hold a contested case hearing on July 14 to seek the potential removal of the remaining South Fork commissioners. Staff members have said they are not confident that the utility district continuing as a sole utility is in the best interest of its roughly 3,400 customers.

Several concerned customers addressed the South Fork board on Thursday, one of whom questioned the intent of the remaining commissioners.

Commissioner Tim Leonard said he is still on the board to look out for the best interest of the customers.

“We have been through a trial of trying to right the ship from the community,” Leonard said. “Honestly, that’s the only reason I’m still here. … I do not want to see this water district merge with another district.”

Commissioner Barry Jessee also said he was there for the community but added that once the district makes it through troubled waters, he will step down.

“Personally, I don’t think we did anything wrong,” Jessee said. “Did we make some bad decisions, maybe? Probably. But doesn’t everybody?”