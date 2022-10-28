South Fork: Aging line ‘a major problem’

The South Fork Utility District is sounding alarms over aging infrastructure after multiple line breaks caused water outages this week.

According to a public notice Friday, the utility discovered a water line break Tuesday night on Weaver Pike near Faith Lutheran Church and found that 240 feet of six-inch galvanized pipe needed to be replaced with six-inch PVC pipe.

Following that repair Wednesday evening, the utility found another break along the same line Thursday morning, repaired it, then found another main break at the four-way stop on Hickory Tree Road that caused the road to cave in, the district said.

“Upon completion of that repair and before the six-inch line on Weaver Pike was fully pressurized again, two more breaks about 50 foot apart were found on the Weaver Pike line at Grandor Drive,” the notice says. “We currently have approximately six miles of galvanized pipe on the Weaver Pike line that is a major problem in our aging infrastructure that will have to be addressed soon. We apologize for the obvious inconveniences this has caused to our customers.”

According to South Fork Commissioner Daniel Pickel, all lines have been repaired as of Friday afternoon, and water is flowing again; however, a boil advisory is in effect for the district until water samples have been cleared, he said.

The district is seeking grant money and other means to replace the line, Pickel said.

“The infrastructure down through there is failing,” Pickel said. “It’s a 70-year-old galvanized line. It’s just going to continue to happen until we can afford to replace it.”