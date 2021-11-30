Sound system for State Street on hold

“I think the music will bring people to the downtown area and maybe stay longer because they just enjoy the atmosphere,” King said. “Maybe [they could play] some of the younger generation music or, you know, boring older people’s music and that kind of thing … a cross-section of ages and different likes.”

Karen Hester, owner of Cranberry Lane and The Southern Churn, delved into how important music is for her business and its role in a tourism-driven town such as Bristol.

“So we have all different kinds of genres of music to play, and so I think that makes it really nice and interesting for all types of people as they come in,” Hester said. “As a tourist, when I go to an area, we’re enticed by sights and smells and sounds of all kinds. You smell barbecue roast down the street at the barbecue places, craft breweries brewing beer, the pizza places making pizza, and you have music in the air.”

The speaker system, which is being provided by Street Sound and set up by the city, will give Believe in Bristol full control over what music plays, which blocks it will play on, and when. Bishop believes this will come in handy during festivals such as Border Bash, Rhythm & Roots and other live performances.

“Sometimes the speakers will be able to elevate those live music opportunities, and sometimes they would be a hindrance, so we would turn them off,” she said. “The nice thing about this system is we will be able to pipe in that live music into the speaker. … We could either just turn off that one block and play what is playing on the stage and let the others play the regularly scheduled programming.”

