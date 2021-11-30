Sound system for State Street on hold

BRISTOL — Believe in Bristol’s initiative to install speakers on State Street has been postponed until the spring of 2022 due to the supply chain shortage.
The initiative to add speakers in downtown Bristol is being funded by the Advance Bristol Foundation and Believe in Bristol, as well as the cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. The project is projected to cost an estimated $75,000.
But visitors and locals alike will have to wait until next spring to hear the sound of music on State Street, as delivery and installment of speakers that Believe in Bristol ordered has been delayed. Maggie Bishop, executive director of Believe in Bristol, explained some of the challenges they have faced in the process of preparing downtown for the speaker system and highlighted how they hope to tap into the history of music in Bristol to revitalize the downtown.
“A learning curve we have had to overcome in order to move forward with our system … was making sure that our speaker system would work on both sides of the state line because they run on different power circuits,” Bishop said. “The overall goal is to add to the environment to add an extra boost with our Birthplace of Country music heritage.”
State Street business owners are optimistic the music will have a positive on downtown and their businesses. Kim King, a local artist who works at A Work of Art Gallery and Gifts, is looking forward to the new atmosphere that will be created by the music and would be interested in hearing music of all genres and generations.
“I think the music will bring people to the downtown area and maybe stay longer because they just enjoy the atmosphere,” King said. “Maybe [they could play] some of the younger generation music or, you know, boring older people’s music and that kind of thing … a cross-section of ages and different likes.”
Karen Hester, owner of Cranberry Lane and The Southern Churn, delved into how important music is for her business and its role in a tourism-driven town such as Bristol.
“So we have all different kinds of genres of music to play, and so I think that makes it really nice and interesting for all types of people as they come in,” Hester said. “As a tourist, when I go to an area, we’re enticed by sights and smells and sounds of all kinds. You smell barbecue roast down the street at the barbecue places, craft breweries brewing beer, the pizza places making pizza, and you have music in the air.”
The speaker system, which is being provided by Street Sound and set up by the city, will give Believe in Bristol full control over what music plays, which blocks it will play on, and when. Bishop believes this will come in handy during festivals such as Border Bash, Rhythm & Roots and other live performances.
“Sometimes the speakers will be able to elevate those live music opportunities, and sometimes they would be a hindrance, so we would turn them off,” she said. “The nice thing about this system is we will be able to pipe in that live music into the speaker. … We could either just turn off that one block and play what is playing on the stage and let the others play the regularly scheduled programming.”