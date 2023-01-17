Song of the Mountains grant will help book 'large-draw acts'

New funding for Virginia’s only nationally syndicated PBS show is expected to boost the number of people visiting Marion for its concert tapings.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission recently awarded $120,000 to Song of the Mountains to help pay popular bands’ booking fees. These “large-draw acts” are expected “to entice patrons to return to live performances at the Theater,” which is downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

According to grant documents, the extra dollars for the show are expected to bring “an additional 350 visitors to Marion. Current visitation is estimated at 850 ….”

Song of the Mountains will launch its 19th season next month.

The commission noted the impact of COVID-19 on theater attendance. It said, “Live performance venues suffered tremendously during the pandemic shutdowns. These venues were unable to host events, and earn needed revenues, for an extended period of time …. Song of the Mountains is not alone in its quest to reestablish itself as a viable draw for regional tourists.”

The commission also noted that the project is similar to one set up for the Barter Theatre “in that it supports the recovery of one of SWVA’s most popular performance venues.”

Initially, Song of the Mountains had requested $240,000, but the commission reduced the amount to $120,000 over concerns “about the availability of eligible matching funds.”

Tim White, the show’s executive coordinator and host, expressed gratitude for the grant. “For 18 seasons,” he said, “we’ve done amazing things on a shoestring budget.”

The show’s organizers have always said if they had a little money the results would be even more impressive, White said. He called Song of the Mountains “priceless for the region.” Airing on 139 PBS affiliates, he noted that the show introduces Southwest Virginia to millions.

While the show appreciates the funding, White said, “We need more help.”

“We’ve tried in earnest to raise funds, to raise awareness,” he noted. With this grant, White said, the show’s supporters and organizers will be seeking sponsors to help match the funds. He emphasized that Song of the Mountains is not funded by PBS.

People see the show on the network and set in a beautiful theater and assume it’s supported by PBS. That’s not the case, said White, who added his gratitude to PBS for airing Song of the Mountains.

If sponsors to make up the match can be found, he declared, “then we’re talking.”

“We’ve still got work to do,” White observed.

His passion for the show was evident as White talked about plans for the 19th season, which kicks off Saturday, Feb. 4. Emily Portman will headline the concert with her “Always Loretta” performance. The Loretta Lynn tribute is special because Portman was friends with the country legend, he said, also noting that The Coalminers, Lynn’s band for the past 20 years of her career, will accompany Portman.

As for goals for this season, White said, he’d love to see more Smyth County and Southwest Virginia residents enjoy the opportunity in their courthouse town. When he polls audience, the host said, 90% are from outside the region.

White welcomed individual and corporate donors to support Song of the Mountains. He said contributions may be given through the show’s website — songofthemountains.org — or via mail to Song of the Mountains, PO Box 304, Marion VA 24354. Show tickets can be bought through the website or by calling the box office at 276-783-6092.

Tracy Thompson, The Lincoln’s executive director, has long described Song of the Mountains as the venue’s foundation. Monday, she said of the grant, “I am thrilled that they have received funding.”