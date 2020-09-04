Some property owners oppose rezoning of former Sunset Motel

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The owners of the former Sunset Motel on Volunteer Parkway want it rezoned for commercial use, but some property owners and residents who live behind the site are concerned a new business there could cause noise, increase traffic and decrease property values.

The property at 2620 Volunteer Parkway is zoned B-3 general business in the front and R-3 residential in the back. At its meeting earlier this week, Bristol Tennessee City Council approved an ordinance on first reading that would rezone the residential part to match the business zone and make the potential uses of the property uniform. Neighboring properties along the parkway are also zoned B-3.

Powell Valley National Bank became the owner of the property after it was foreclosed on in 2019 and is trying to sell it. Fred McClellan, a real estate consultant with Calleb’s Realty working on behalf of the bank, said the split zoning has been an impediment. He said at one point he had a qualified buyer but it didn’t work out because of the residential rating for a portion of the property.

“The prospect determined that the property was not useable under the R-3, they could not even park vehicles there and that ended up terminating the purchase agreement,” McClellan said.

Behind the property is a complex of condominiums and some condo owners as well as nearby residents have expressed concern or opposition to the rezoning. In August, the city received five mailed comment forms from residents opposing the rezoning request.

William Booher, one of the residents who wrote to the city, told the Bristol Herald Courier he has a 10-year-old son who needs proper rest for school. He added that he doesn’t want people who don’t live there driving into their neighborhood.