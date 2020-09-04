Some property owners oppose rezoning of former Sunset Motel

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The owners of the former Sunset Motel on Volunteer Parkway want it rezoned for commercial use, but some property owners and residents who live behind the site are concerned a new business there could cause noise, increase traffic and decrease property values.
The property at 2620 Volunteer Parkway is zoned B-3 general business in the front and R-3 residential in the back. At its meeting earlier this week, Bristol Tennessee City Council approved an ordinance on first reading that would rezone the residential part to match the business zone and make the potential uses of the property uniform. Neighboring properties along the parkway are also zoned B-3.
Powell Valley National Bank became the owner of the property after it was foreclosed on in 2019 and is trying to sell it. Fred McClellan, a real estate consultant with Calleb’s Realty working on behalf of the bank, said the split zoning has been an impediment. He said at one point he had a qualified buyer but it didn’t work out because of the residential rating for a portion of the property.
“The prospect determined that the property was not useable under the R-3, they could not even park vehicles there and that ended up terminating the purchase agreement,” McClellan said.
Behind the property is a complex of condominiums and some condo owners as well as nearby residents have expressed concern or opposition to the rezoning. In August, the city received five mailed comment forms from residents opposing the rezoning request.
William Booher, one of the residents who wrote to the city, told the Bristol Herald Courier he has a 10-year-old son who needs proper rest for school. He added that he doesn’t want people who don’t live there driving into their neighborhood.
“If there’s a business that operates there after hours, after 5 p.m., I’m concerned about traffic coming into our neighborhood and noise from visitors at the business,” Booher said.
According to the city zoning ordinance, uses allowed under the B-3 designation without a special-use permit include auto repair shops, bakeries, banks, bus terminals, beauty parlors, car washes, funeral homes, hotels, motels, gas stations, truck terminals, used car lots and multiple other business types. Any business that buys the property would be required to erect a buffer of trees, shrubs or fences where the B-3 zone meets the R-3 zone of the condo complex.
Because he lives just up the hill from the motel property, Booher said he does not believe a buffer of trees would block noise. However, he added that if some type of sound dampening barrier might help.
Property owners have also taken concerns to city government meetings. At its Aug. 17 meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that City Council rezone the property. Prior to the vote, Dawn Warren, who owns four condo units, said she didn’t want a business coming in that could lower the value of the surrounding properties, including her own.
“We’re just trying to represent ourselves as wanting to be informed and included as to what goes in there,” Warren said.
So far, City Council has unanimously supported rezoning the property. At the Planning Commission meeting, Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, who sits on the commission, said the property is blighted and has the potential to attract “transients” as it currently exists. He said he hopes any development there would improve property values rather than decrease them.
City Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend, who also sits on the commission, said development could improve the property but she also understands the concerns of property owners.
At the Tuesday City Council meeting, Councilwoman Lea Powers said the rezoning is necessary to make the property more marketable.
City Council is set to hold a public hearing for the ordinance and vote on second reading at its Oct. 6 meeting.
