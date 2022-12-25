Some in area remain without power

Rolling blackouts were not utilized for the first time in two days by TVA and 75% of Appalachian Power customers had their power restored as the region continued to cope with frigid low temperatures from a massive winter storm that has killed at least 34 across the country.

Temperatures at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport Weather Station reached 27 degrees at around 3 p.m. Christmas day, but were expected to sink to a low of nine degrees overnight with a projected high of 26 on Monday.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Appalachian Power was reporting just over 10,000 customers without power. The bulk of the outages were in the Roanoke and Rocky Mount areas. There were scattered outages in the far Southwest Virginia in the Vansant area of Buchanan County. Sullivan County was reporting 52 people without power Sunday evening.

A press release from Appalachian Power said an additional 150 workers arrived in the state Sunday to join the 1,250 workers already working to restore power. Another 120 additional workers are expected to arrive Monday. The company said it is on track to have all power fully restored by Monday night.

As far as the chilly temperatures, relief is on the way. Highs are expected to reach 37 degrees Tuesday and return to the 60s by next weekend.