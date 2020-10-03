Some COVID patients treated on ventilators suffer PTSD-like issues

“Unintentionally, it’s a delirium and PTSD factory,” Runnels said. “Many of these patients may struggle for months after they go home. It’s not as severe as it was in the hospital, but it is a concern. We’ve tried to address with the application of mental health services.”

Patients in ICU without COVID normally have the immediate support of family or friends.

“A patient who would typically be in ICU, who didn’t have COVID, would have their family members with them and help keep them aware of who they are, where they are, they’re not hallucinating and we can’t do that with these patients,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.

Runnels said he didn’t have local statistics, but national estimates say between 15% and 50% of COVID patients on ventilators may suffer some psychological effects.

“It’s a real problem. The psychological impact of this disease on people that are hospitalized in the ICU is real,” Runnels said.

Treatment is also evolving, he said. Some patients who might have been placed on ventilators early on are now receiving “high flow” oxygen through a traditional nasal cannula, which doesn’t require sedation or intubation.