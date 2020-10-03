Some COVID patients treated on ventilators suffer PTSD-like issues

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Some COVID-19 patients treated on ventilators suffer post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms from the experience.
Because the novel coronavirus is a respiratory infection that, in severe cases drowns lungs in fluids, health care providers have relied on ventilators — bedside mechanical air pumps — to help seriously ill patients breathe better. But the treatment, which can last several days, can have side effects, according to Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health System’s chief physician executive.
“It’s been known for a very long time that patients in the ICU, particularly patients on a ventilator — patients who have a respiratory disease and are heavily sedated — can have mental, emotional and psychological changes that can persist even after they’re discharged,” Runnels said earlier this week during a meeting with the Bristol Herald Courier’s editorial board.
“We’ve seen that at a much higher level with COVID patients,” he said. “One of the things that really contributes to delirium, hallucinations, confusion, paranoia, PTSD symptoms and makes them worse is isolation. We have all of the elements you had before with a patient in a critical care unit but now you’ve had to take away their links to their life — close connections to family members and those sort of things.”
COVID-19 is contagious and spread through droplets exhaled by an infected person, forcing hospitals to keep patients in isolation without family members present. In addition, all caregivers who treat them — doctors, nurses and therapists — must wear considerable personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns and gloves anytime they’re in the room.
“Unintentionally, it’s a delirium and PTSD factory,” Runnels said. “Many of these patients may struggle for months after they go home. It’s not as severe as it was in the hospital, but it is a concern. We’ve tried to address with the application of mental health services.”
Patients in ICU without COVID normally have the immediate support of family or friends.
“A patient who would typically be in ICU, who didn’t have COVID, would have their family members with them and help keep them aware of who they are, where they are, they’re not hallucinating and we can’t do that with these patients,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
Runnels said he didn’t have local statistics, but national estimates say between 15% and 50% of COVID patients on ventilators may suffer some psychological effects.
“It’s a real problem. The psychological impact of this disease on people that are hospitalized in the ICU is real,” Runnels said.
Treatment is also evolving, he said. Some patients who might have been placed on ventilators early on are now receiving “high flow” oxygen through a traditional nasal cannula, which doesn’t require sedation or intubation.
Ballad has treated hundreds of COVID-positive patients at its facilities since the pandemic began. Runnels said too many times people aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they should.
“I think sometimes people that don’t work in health care, unfortunately, have this sense that, ‘If I get sick I’ll get in the hospital and they’ll save me. I’m young, I’ll survive. Someday, I’ll jump out of that ICU bed and go back to jogging my five miles a day.’ It doesn’t work that way,” Runnels said. “There is a physical recovery, but the other thing a lot of people don’t recognize that, for many of these patients, is there is an emotional and psychological recovery that can be prolonged — not in all cases — but in many cases it is prolonged.”
