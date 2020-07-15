BRISTOL, Tenn. — Races at Bristol Motor Speedway normally bring a welcome boost to the region’s economy, but a recent survey revealed that several local business owners criticized the decision to welcome up to 30,000 fans at tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race, with some calling the decision “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”
Tonight, BMS could see the country’s largest in-person sports crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down almost all professional athletic events this spring.
The race was originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte but was moved to Bristol in June amid North Carolina’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.
A month after this change was announced, the Tri-Cities region is now grappling with its own increase in cases, which health officials described last week as “drastic.”
Speedway officials have an extensive plan to physically distance spectators and require masks at most parts of the stadium, except for when fans are in their seats. But some in the community fear that visitors could bring more cases of the virus from other areas and spread it at restaurants, hotels and other places.
And while Sullivan County Regional Health Department leaders have praised the BMS safety plans, they’ve also acknowledged the safety concerns and said businesses need to make sure patrons wear masks, wash hands and follow social distancing guidelines.
To gather feedback on the race, Believe in Bristol — a nonprofit organization that promotes the Twin City’s downtown — recently invited business owners to answer a short survey about how they felt about the All-Star Race coming to Bristol. Business owners could also provide written comments.
Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol’s executive director, said a Google form was sent out to 160 downtown Bristol businesses on July 7, and a total of 34 responded. The Bristol Herald Courier learned of the survey through an open records request with the city of Bristol, Tennessee.
Of the 34 respondents, 16 said they were “not in favor,” 11 were “in favor but apprehensive,” six were “in favor and excited,” and one was neutral, according to a spreadsheet of responses. Respondents were not required to provide their name but indicated their type of business, which included health services, retail stores and restaurants.
“This is an absolutely terrible idea for the health and safety of our community,” wrote one respondent, who said they own a “business service. “It is irresponsible and dangerous to gather up to 30,000 people during an international pandemic, especially when we have rising cases in this region.”
Another respondent wrote, in part, that hosting the race “places an undue burden on business owners.”
“This short term cash grab will have negative repercussions on the economic activity in Bristol as well as being a PR nightmare,” the person added.
Business owners who said they were “excited” about the race mentioned the steps taken by BMS to make the event safe and the potential revenue, especially after some businesses had to close amid the pandemic.
One respondent with a “business service” noted they were in favor but apprehensive.
“Concerned about Bristol becoming a HOT SPOT for the virus!” the respondent wrote.
A restaurant owner opposed to the event said that they wished local mask mandates were enforced.
Virginia has a statewide requirement for people to wear masks in most businesses, but officials have mostly relied on public education to encourage compliance.
Across the state border, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable recently issued a mandatory mask order that took effect Sunday, although he said there will not be formal enforcement of the act.
“It’s still personal responsibility to wash your hands and wear the mask and maintain social distancing,” Venable said Friday.
Calling the idea of hosting as many as 30,000 people “ludicrous,” the same restaurant owner wrote, “If people die from exposure to this deadly virus because the City of Bristol put money over people then the entire government should be held responsible because the blood will be on their hands.”
Bristol Tennessee City Council member Margaret Feierabend served as mayor at the time the move from Charlotte to Bristol was announced on June 15. On Tuesday, she said the city government was not involved with the initial decision to relocate the event.
However, the state of Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group and Mark Ezell, commissioner of the state’s Department of Tourist Development who leads the group, “were involved and supportive in initial discussions about bringing the race to Tennessee,” according to ERG spokeswoman Amanda Murphy.
Asked whether Ezell and the ERG had concerns about today’s event moving forward with the region’s recent jump in COVID-19 cases, Murphy wrote in an email, “We hope the All-Star Race serves as a great model for how events can be held successfully while preserving and protecting the health of the community.”
BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell said Tuesday that the race track doesn’t “take this responsibility lightly.”
“We’ve worked very hard to put together a great plan to make sure that people come in, we do this in a safe and responsible way and then we also encourage our visitors — they’re coming to visit our area — and we’ve asked them to respect our area, make sure they’re putting that mask on and practicing social distancing, but also enjoy our area,” he said. “Enjoy the things that are around — this is a beautiful place to visit. We’ve got tremendous outdoor resources.”
Feierabend, currently a city councilwoman, said she isn’t as concerned about the people at the race track as she is about community members and visitors following basic social distancing and mask guidelines.
“Those masks go both ways,” Feierabend said. “If we want to talk about hospitality and that we’re great with hospitality, right now that hospitality is wearing a mask.”
