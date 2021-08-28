SOL test scores in SW Va. down; officials point to pandemic

A decrease in passing rates in Southwest Virginia for the state’s Standards of Learning tests reflect how the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged students and schools, local education officials said Friday.
As expected, the results of the 2020-21 SOL tests released this week reflect the circumstances faced by students and schools last year, and establish a baseline for recovery from the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Scores followed trends on state tests nationwide.
The VDOE said pass rates reflect disruptions to instruction caused by the pandemic, decreased participation in state assessment programs, declines in enrollment, fewer retakes and more flexible opt-out provisions for parents concerned about community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, the passing rate dropped by 9% for English tests as 78% of students passed the exam in the 2018-19 school year, but only 69% of students passed in 2020-21. For math, the rate dropped statewide by 27%, and the science passing rate dropped 22%. The changes were nearly identical for local students, the data shows, as math and science passing rates dropped last year.
“We are not at all surprised by the drop in SOL scores,” Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Friday. “Every division in the commonwealth saw scores drop. We actually expected it to be worse.”
Perrigan noted that students in Bristol stayed home during quarantine for most of March and all of April and May in 2020.
Then, during the most recent school year, 30% of Bristol’s students were virtual most of the year. The other 70% experienced in-person learning in a reduced daily format, or 30 less instructional minutes per day, due to limitations for students on buses, and only attended four days per week. Bristol schools were open for four days per week instead of five for cleaning purposes and to allow teachers to focus on virtual students.
“The pandemic has had an impact on students in many ways, and while we ensured instruction based upon the Standards of Learning, our main focus this past year was on students gaining needed knowledge for the grade or course, and their overall well-being and development,” said Washington County Assistant School Superintendent Jeff Noe.
The SOL results also reflect varying impacts across all student groups, especially African American students, Hispanic students, economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners.
Math and science scores dropped drastically across the state, but minority students saw the steepest drops. In Bristol, for example, 39% of African American students passed the math portion of the test, compared to 64% during the 2018-19 school year. Among all students in Bristol, 58% of students passed the math portion while 81% passed in 2018-19.
There are no scores for the 2019-20 school year because SOL tests were canceled in Virginia.
“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
Students in Virginia were required to take state assessments in school buildings to maintain testing security protocols. In a typical school year, participation in federally required tests is usually around 99%. In tested grades in 2021, 75.5% of students took the reading assessment, 78.7% took math and 80% took science, according to the VDOE.
There was some positive news from the results, Perrigan said
Despite a drop in scores, Bristol and other divisions in Southwest Virginia climbed in statewide performance rankings. Bristol also exceeded the state average in nearly every category and subgroup, as did many divisions in the region.
“One of the main reasons we decided to open fully in person last year is we knew that our students needed to be in class,” Perrigan said. School divisions in Southwest Virginia should be heralded for their continued success, especially considering that we spend significantly less per student than other areas of the commonwealth. The fact that BVPS didn’t experience larger decreases is a testament to the leadership of our School Board, the heroic work of our teachers and staff, and the collaboration and dedication of our students and families.”
In Bristol, 70% of students passed in reading compared to 76% two years ago, and 58% passed in science compared to 73%.
Noe said there is focus on identifying and providing students instruction in all subject areas, which will help meet learning gaps caused due to the impact of the pandemic.
The assistant superintendent said test scores are only one form of data to review. Student grades and other learning measures are also taken into consideration to determine needs, he said.
In Washington County, 78% of students passed the reading portion of the SOL compared to 86% two years ago. In math, the percentage dropped from 90% to 68% and in science it dropped from 86% to 65% in Washington County.
The number of students to pass exams also dropped in Russell, Smyth and Wise counties in Southwest Virginia. In general, math and science scores dropped significantly more than English scores.
Perrigan said that the best thing about the SOL data is that it will help school officials better identify where they need to address unfinished learning.
“We will use this data, and benchmark data that we are gathering now, to plan instruction during the school year and in our after school and summer camp programs,” Perrigan said. “Our hope is that if we can stay in school in an in-person format, that we can use this data to trigger unprecedented academic growth for our students.”