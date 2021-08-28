SOL test scores in SW Va. down; officials point to pandemic

There are no scores for the 2019-20 school year because SOL tests were canceled in Virginia.

“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.

Students in Virginia were required to take state assessments in school buildings to maintain testing security protocols. In a typical school year, participation in federally required tests is usually around 99%. In tested grades in 2021, 75.5% of students took the reading assessment, 78.7% took math and 80% took science, according to the VDOE.

There was some positive news from the results, Perrigan said

Despite a drop in scores, Bristol and other divisions in Southwest Virginia climbed in statewide performance rankings. Bristol also exceeded the state average in nearly every category and subgroup, as did many divisions in the region.