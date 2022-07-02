SoFHA opens new Advanced Internal Medicine in Bristol

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates recently announced the addition of a new location to serve Bristol.
“Our rapid growth and expanding patient base accelerated the need for this new location,” Rich Panek, SoFHA CEO said.
Advanced Internal Medicine in Bristol, Tennessee is the first clinic in the Bristol region for the physician-owned and led health care facility.
Jonathan Dixon, DO, a board certified internal medicine physician, and Karri Trivett, a board certified family nurse practitioner have joined the team to serve the people of Bristol at the new location.
Advanced Internal Medicine helps patients achieve health and wellness goals by offering primary care services, including wellness visits and chronic disease management.
The practice located at 320 Steeles Road in Bristol, Tennessee is currently accepting new patients.