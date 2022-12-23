Snow, ice linger on some routes as Arctic cold remains

As darkness fell across the region Friday afternoon, highway conditions offered a mixed bag for motorists who were urged to limit travel unless it was absolutely necessary due to extremely cold temperatures.

A fast-moving front brought a mix of snow and ice to the region early Friday, with accumulating snows in the higher elevations. No further precipitation was forecast but temperatures are expected to remain near or below zero overnight and only reach the upper teens on Saturday afternoon with wind chills of 20 below zero in some areas.

The National Weather Service reports a wind chill warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures on Christmas Day are expected to reach the middle 20s.

“In preparation for traveling in extremely cold conditions, motorists should pack an emergency kit and blankets and have mobile devices fully charged in the event of a breakdown or emergency,” according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Across the region, VDOT reported Interstates 81 and 77 were clear Friday afternoon, as were most routes in Lee, Scott, Smyth, Washington, and Dickenson counties. Primary highways in Wise and Buchanan counties are clear but motorists should be alert to scattered snow and ice patches on secondary routes.

In Wythe and Tazewell counties, snow and ice patches are reported on the majority of primary highways and many secondary highways are snow covered.

Scattered snow and ice patches are reported on the majority of highways in Bland and Russell counties.

The majority of main roads in Grayson County are clear, with exception of scattered snow and ice patches on Routes 16 and 362. Secondary routes are snow-covered, according to VDOT.

In Tennessee, crews continued to work in areas where snow fell and are responding to reports of downed trees.

VDOT reminds drivers that shady spots, higher elevations and bridges become icy first so they should drive especially cautious in these areas. Drivers should be alert to high winds, especially those in high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers, box trucks and some passenger vans.

Give space and slow down to allow five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road and please treat a snowplow or spreader truck as an emergency response vehicle. Leave space and don't pass.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.