Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, VSP investigating after body found in house fire
ONE BODY DISCOVERED
Fatal fire

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, VSP investigating after body found in house fire

House Fire-Death

Rubble is all that remains of a St. Clairs Creek home ravaged by fire Tuesday night.

 Jasmine Franks/ Smyth County News & Messenger

CHILHOWIE, Va. — The discovery of a body inside a Chilhowie house ravaged by fire Tuesday night is being investigated by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

The identity of the person who died in the fire wasn’t released Wednesday pending confirmation by the medical examiner. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bill Eller said the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

At around 8 p.m., Chilhowie fire crews responded to the St. Clairs Creek Road home, battling the blaze for hours before clearing the scene around 1 a.m.

Few details were being released Wednesday.

The VSP is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

