Smyth County Public Library will let residents borrow broadband

Many Smyth County residents need stronger access to broadband internet to search for employment, research school projects or just watch “The Great British Bake Off” on Netflix. Thanks to the Smyth County Public Library (SCPL) residents will be able to borrow better broadband.

Beginning Jan. 24, residents of Smyth County who do not currently have home internet of any kind will be able to borrow one of 50 Wi-Fi hot spots and 25 tablets with Wi-Fi hot spots embedded in them recently purchased by the library. The devices were purchased with a nearly $24,000 grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal government program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Orbic hot spots can connect three to five devices, from phones to laptops and can be loaned out for a period of up to two months.

SCPL Director Rose Likins explained that the extended loan period will allow residents to take advantage of internet access to do long-term schoolwork, to seek employment, participate in online training opportunities or online meetings and to access the wealth of online resources provided by the library.

The Samsung Galaxy tablets include an internal hot spot that can support internet access for three to five additional devices. The tablets will be loaned for one month at a time. Likins said because there are fewer of these devices, the library hopes to circulate them more frequently to help more community members.

Likins expects the program to be popular and impactful in the community.

“In Smyth County, internet access will be a lifesaver for a lot of families. Hardwire internet hasn't reached a lot of these communities yet, and now they will have full internet access,” she said.

According to Likins, only 70% of households in Smyth County currently have broadband internet.

“We knew this, that there was this need,” Likins said. “That’s why we applied for the grant.”

Likins said Smyth County residents have asked library staff in the past about receiving internet access, but the library has never had the funding. Now that the money is in place, Likins is excited to see “the world that is waiting” for residents who will now have complete internet access.

The devices operate on unlimited monthly data plans on the Verizon network. The library did note that download speeds may be slower once 25 gigabytes of data have been used in one month.

Because the grant is federal, the library is also required to monitor the internet activity on all lines to ensure the devices are not used for illicit activities. Additionally, all of the lines will be filtered in compliance with the Child Internet Protection Act (CIPA).

The federal grant, with funding for the devices and data plans, will extend for the next year. Likins hopes to keep the program running past that timeline with or without the federal government.

“The federal government is considering right now if they'll extend the grant. We hope the government will extend it, but, if not, we will seek local funding, Likins said.