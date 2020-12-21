Smyth County native uses acorns in her jewelry pieces

Several years ago, Smyth County native Joan Worley spent some of her spare time going to craft shows. She usually came home with jewelry items that featured beads, so she decided to try her hand at making her own necklaces, bracelets and earrings.
“I didn’t start beading until 2005. I got interested in it by going to different festivals. I found myself usually purchasing beads. It was something I picked up rather quickly, and I really enjoyed,” Worley said.
From beading, she expanded in 2011 to incorporate acorns into her designs. In 2010, she started collecting acorns, which she put in boxes and bowls. One day while out in the woods, Worley came up with the idea to use the acorns in jewelry.
“I had been beading jewelry before that. I had to figure out how to get the bead and the acorn together,” she said, adding that acorns, also known as oaknuts, should dry from one season to the next.
Acorns should be picked up when they first fall on the ground since they deteriorate if left there. If the acorn cap, which is the part Worley uses in her jewelry, is still attached to the nut, she removes it before drying the caps. Once the caps dry, she uses a small drill press to put a hole in the cap and uses a pin to attach the cap to beads that already have holes in them. This is the start of a pendant or earrings, she explained.
Pendants are available with chains ranging from 16 to 24 inches in length in silver or copper and black or brown leather cords. Earrings are available in copper or silver.
“Lots of people make connections to acorns. It seems like everyone has an acorn story,” Worley said, adding that she has had people send her nut caps and request she make jewelry to commemorate special events in their lives.
Worley, in fact, has an acorn story of her own. She grew up in the Oak Grove community in Rich Valley and remembers climbing the oak trees in her yard with her siblings. She has picked up acorns from the yard and made jewelry for her family.
“I think it is really interesting and a little weird that I came from Oak Grove and I use acorn caps to make jewelry,” Worley said.
She and her parents, Merle and Eileen Worley, both 91, attend Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, which is near the house she grew up in. She collected acorns from the church yard and made a pendant for each of the ladies who attend the church.
Worley knows quite a bit about acorns and can identify different types. Not every oak tree has acorns every year, she said, and a tree may go for seven or eight years without producing any. When she finds trees that offer her favorite types of acorns, she returns each year to see if they’ve yielded any of the nuts.
“The part I have to have is free. I just go and pick it up off the ground,” Worley said, adding that a few years ago she gathered acorns from the Crying Tree in Marion and made jewelry that was quite popular because of the Crying Tree’s history, which recalls the story of Sarah Elizabeth “Sallie” Adams (1841-1913), who, as a young girl of about 5 years old, was sold at a slave auction at the Smyth County Courthouse. The results left the enslaved Sallie separated from her family and a servant to the sickly wife of a Marion resident. Over the years, Sallie was said to express her grief by crying to and even hugging a white oak tree in the family’s yard.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Worley attended craft shows, including the Chilhowie Apple Festival, Trail Days in Damascus and the Hungry Mother Craft Festival, among others. She misses the contact with her customers and looks forward to being able to participate in festivals once the virus is controlled. She said returning customers often call and tell her what they are looking for. She then designs and creates their custom pieces of jewelry.
Her jewelry is available in the gift shop at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, The Lola at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, and the Crossroads Art Gallery in Richmond. She has sold and shipped jewelry all over the world.
Once festivals resume, Worley hopes to expand her business, making additional pieces and participating in more festivals.
“At Trail Days in Damascus, the hikers get a big kick out of seeing the acorns. The setting at Hungry Mother is one of the most beautiful I have been to,” Worley said.
She uses glass, crystals, gemstones, rhinestones and a variety of beads to make her pieces and said her best seller has always been small sets of rhinestone earrings. She has given her jewelry as wedding gifts, “which goes over really well,” she said.
Worley’s son, Christopher Counts, has used acorn caps to make spinning tops. Her niece, Mina Goodman, designed her business cards and does art designs for her.
Retired from Royal Mouldings in 2015, Worley does in-home health care for her disabled nephew in addition to making jewelry. She lives in Chilhowie with her English bulldog, Bella, and her cat, Sophie.
