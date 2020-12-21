Smyth County native uses acorns in her jewelry pieces

Several years ago, Smyth County native Joan Worley spent some of her spare time going to craft shows. She usually came home with jewelry items that featured beads, so she decided to try her hand at making her own necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

“I didn’t start beading until 2005. I got interested in it by going to different festivals. I found myself usually purchasing beads. It was something I picked up rather quickly, and I really enjoyed,” Worley said.

From beading, she expanded in 2011 to incorporate acorns into her designs. In 2010, she started collecting acorns, which she put in boxes and bowls. One day while out in the woods, Worley came up with the idea to use the acorns in jewelry.

“I had been beading jewelry before that. I had to figure out how to get the bead and the acorn together,” she said, adding that acorns, also known as oaknuts, should dry from one season to the next.