Virginia State Police Trooper C.M. Combs is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Smyth County.

The crash occurred Thursday at 1:35 a.m. on State Route 16/Sugar Grove Highway, less than a mile north of Megan Lane.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Route 16 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Brian E. Robinson, 37, of Troutdale, Virginia, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. Robinson died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.