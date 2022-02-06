Smoothie and acai bowl shop opens second location in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — The Blended Pedaler has opened a second location inside the Blue Mills Healthy Food Market in Abingdon.

The eatery, which opened last week, is at 130 Pecan St. SE.

Courtney Kilgore, 22, who used to work at the Bristol location and now manages the Abingdon store, said customers can browse the market while they wait for their smoothies and bowls.

The Blended Pedaler opened in Bristol, Virginia in September and has become a favorite for individuals in the surrounding community to get their daily dose of acai bowls and super-fruit smoothies.

Kilgore said she has been amazed by the reception the business has received from the community, and she’s happy to see familiar faces from the Bristol location among the customers.

“A lot of our regulars in Bristol drove from Abingdon. They drove from Chilhowie, like they drove further up from this way, so a lot of our clients that we’ve seen in Bristol we see here,” Kilgore said. “It’s been really busy, really good business.”

The Abingdon menu offers the same items from Mango-Tango and Berri-Nana bowls to How I Met Your Matcha, as well as chocolate-peanut butter and berry chocolate smoothies. The prices for the bowls range from $7.50 for a 12-ounce bowl, $9.50 for a 16-ounce bowl and $13.99 for a 24-ounce bowl. Smoothies are $6.99 for 24 ounces.

For first-time customers, Kilgore recommends they start with The Pedalers Way.

“It’s got your banana, kiwi, strawberry. All of your basic fruits, and you kind of can branch out from there,” she said.

A significant difference between the Abingdon and Bristol location is that E-bikes are not available for rent in Abingdon.

The Abingdon Blended Pedaler is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

