Sky seems limitless for UVa-Wise student

This spring, UVa-Wise rising junior Isabella Maggard earned a seat at the table among leading undergraduate scientists from some of Virginia’s top universities.

Maggard, of Pound, Virginia, just completed her 2021-2022 Virginia Space Grant Consortium (VSGC) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Bridge Scholarship.

“It was very rewarding,” Maggard said. “UVa-Wise is under-represented. There are many talented people in Southwest Virginia, and to have a seat at the table with these bigger universities was a remarkable experience. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to have the consortium recognize me as a UVa-Wise student and look forward to opportunities for our college in the future.”

A coalition of five Virginia colleges and universities, NASA, Virginia’s Center for Innovative Technology, state educational agencies and aerospace institutions, the consortium coordinates developing high technology educational and research efforts.

The organization hosts a variety of programs including the STEM Bridge Scholarships providing $1,000 to upcoming sophomores or juniors.

Students from any federally recognized minority group and enrolled full-time in the STEM program at one of the five Virginia Space Grant member universities — University of Virginia, William and Mary, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion University and Hampton University — are eligible.

For 2021-22, UVA asked UVa-Wise to nominate a student. UVa-Wise Associate Professor of Biology Josephine Rodriguez, who coordinates the College’s National Science Foundation-funded Scholarships in STEM (S-STEM), selected Maggard who applied and was accepted.

“Isabella represents the best we have in the Department of Natural Sciences, if not the entire college, at our sophomore and junior level,” Rodriguez said. “She will only rise and do more wonderful things here. At just 20 years of age, she has already accomplished so much as an NSF S-STEM scholar.”

A first-generation student, Maggard is pursuing an environmental science major and minor in biology.

The most important aspects of the VSGC Bridge STEM scholarship for Maggard came in discovering opportunities she did not realize existed.

“Knowing those opportunities exist and that you can apply and receive them is very inspiring,” Maggard said. “Sending me to network with people, building that capital, is really important.”

In late April, Maggard and Rodriguez attended the VSGC student research conference and luncheon in Newport News, Va. It was the celebration and culmination of her yearlong scholarship.

“It was the first time I had met any of the other scholars,” Maggard said. Her travel was funded by a National Science Foundation grant.

During the conference, two women from NASA’s development program shared their own experiences.

“They told us about how they started with NASA and the opportunities and internships available. It was inspirational,” Maggard said. “I was like a kid in a candy store. I was with rocket scientists and shook hands with the director of NASA’s Langley Research Center. That was kind of crazy. I never dreamed as a sophomore I would be doing things like this,” Maggard said.