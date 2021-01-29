 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skilled nursing facilities complete first vaccine doses in Tennessee
0 comments

Skilled nursing facilities complete first vaccine doses in Tennessee

While most Tennesseans still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, a Sullivan County health official said Thursday the process is much farther along for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations: residents of skilled nursing facilities.

“One hundred percent of [those] facilities have completed their first [vaccine] doses [for residents],” said Dr. Stephen May, Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s medical director. “And they’re working on getting [residents] their second doses.”

May said he learned about that milestone Wednesday, during a meeting about the state of Tennessee’s vaccination process.

Coronavirus resource center

May was referring to skilled nursing facilities, which provide 24-hour medical supervision for residents, as opposed to all long-term care facilities. First doses of the vaccine have begun at the state’s other long-term care facilities, such as assisted living centers, he said, but they aren’t as far along. Still, May said he’s encouraged.

“It is a massive win, because that is where we see the greatest amount of hospitalization and certainly the deaths are highest in nursing home populations,” May said.

About 36% of all COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. have happened to long-term care facility residents, who make up less than 1% of the country’s population, according to the COVID Tracking Project. In Tennessee, that population has accounted for about 25% of all COVID-19 deaths, the group reports.

May said Tennessee’s nursing home residents began receiving the vaccines about three weeks ago, through a federal mass vaccination program led by CVS and Walgreens. Employees of long-term care centers are also eligible for the vaccines through the program, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Jan. 26, Walgreens had administered 25,734 first doses of the vaccine at 350 skilled nursing facilities in the state, while CVS had administered 13,230 first doses at 189 such facilities, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

May said that COVID-19 cases in the state’s long-term care facilities seem to be dropping, and he’s hoping to see even more of a decrease in the coming weeks.

“You have to remember that these nursing homes have been on lockdown now going on 10 months, with no visitors and controlled entry and exit,” May said. “The side effects of this lockdown can be devastating in and of itself.”

“With the vaccine, we have a way to protect [residents],” he added. “Maybe we can start getting people in to see them when these rates start coming down in the community.”

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadley

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
General store opens in Abingdon after renovations
Local News

General store opens in Abingdon after renovations

After months of renovations, Hunter Dannhardt and his business partner, Steve Matney, have opened Abingdon General Store at 252 West Main St. — a portion of the same 1940s building that housed Parks Belk department store more than 70 years ago.

EDUCATION BEAT: All we are is dust in the wind
Local News

EDUCATION BEAT: All we are is dust in the wind

A rock band from my youth, called “Kansas,” sang one of the most haunting melodies I’ve ever bent an ear toward. Pull it up on your electronic gadgetry and give it a listen now (even if, like me, you’ve heard it many times before). The song is called “Dust in the Wind.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts