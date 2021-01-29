Skilled nursing facilities complete first vaccine doses in Tennessee

While most Tennesseans still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, a Sullivan County health official said Thursday the process is much farther along for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations: residents of skilled nursing facilities.

“One hundred percent of [those] facilities have completed their first [vaccine] doses [for residents],” said Dr. Stephen May, Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s medical director. “And they’re working on getting [residents] their second doses.”

May said he learned about that milestone Wednesday, during a meeting about the state of Tennessee’s vaccination process.

May was referring to skilled nursing facilities, which provide 24-hour medical supervision for residents, as opposed to all long-term care facilities. First doses of the vaccine have begun at the state’s other long-term care facilities, such as assisted living centers, he said, but they aren’t as far along. Still, May said he’s encouraged.

“It is a massive win, because that is where we see the greatest amount of hospitalization and certainly the deaths are highest in nursing home populations,” May said.