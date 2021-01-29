Skilled nursing facilities complete first vaccine doses in Tennessee

While most Tennesseans still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, a Sullivan County health official said Thursday the process is much farther along for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations: residents of skilled nursing facilities.
“One hundred percent of [those] facilities have completed their first [vaccine] doses [for residents],” said Dr. Stephen May, Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s medical director. “And they’re working on getting [residents] their second doses.”
May said he learned about that milestone Wednesday, during a meeting about the state of Tennessee’s vaccination process.
May was referring to skilled nursing facilities, which provide 24-hour medical supervision for residents, as opposed to all long-term care facilities. First doses of the vaccine have begun at the state’s other long-term care facilities, such as assisted living centers, he said, but they aren’t as far along. Still, May said he’s encouraged.
“It is a massive win, because that is where we see the greatest amount of hospitalization and certainly the deaths are highest in nursing home populations,” May said.
About 36% of all COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. have happened to long-term care facility residents, who make up less than 1% of the country’s population, according to the COVID Tracking Project. In Tennessee, that population has accounted for about 25% of all COVID-19 deaths, the group reports.
May said Tennessee’s nursing home residents began receiving the vaccines about three weeks ago, through a federal mass vaccination program led by CVS and Walgreens. Employees of long-term care centers are also eligible for the vaccines through the program, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Jan. 26, Walgreens had administered 25,734 first doses of the vaccine at 350 skilled nursing facilities in the state, while CVS had administered 13,230 first doses at 189 such facilities, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
May said that COVID-19 cases in the state’s long-term care facilities seem to be dropping, and he’s hoping to see even more of a decrease in the coming weeks.
“You have to remember that these nursing homes have been on lockdown now going on 10 months, with no visitors and controlled entry and exit,” May said. “The side effects of this lockdown can be devastating in and of itself.”
“With the vaccine, we have a way to protect [residents],” he added. “Maybe we can start getting people in to see them when these rates start coming down in the community.”
