 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Skill games a ‘non-issue’ in Bristol, Tennessee

  • 0
BHC 11102019 Virginia Skill Games 05

Gaming machines branded as skill machines, shown here in a Bristol, Virginia convenience store and which resemble slot machines, are appearing at businesses across Virginia, and the state currently has no way to regulate them. Tennessee officials say gambling is against the state's constitution and they have not seen a problem on their side of State Street.

 David Crigger/BHC

While unregulated gambling machines are proliferating in Virginia, across State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, the games are a non-issue, officials say.

Games of skill or chance are illegal in Tennessee, which has been a long-established policy, according to Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg, who represents Carter, Johnson and Sullivan Counties in Nashville.

“We have it in our constitution that there's no gambling establishments in the state,” Lundberg said. “The closest we come is the lottery, and we do register and monitor online sports wagering – that’s it.”

Lundberg said he hasn’t received a single call about the gambling machines in Tennessee and that he doesn’t expect to get any.

“For us, it is a non-issue (in Tennessee),” Lundberg said. “We haven't changed our mode and don't anticipate doing so.”

People are also reading…

Bristol, Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said this month he was unfamiliar with the term "Gray Machines," which is sometimes used to describe the games, and he is unaware of any issues with such games in Bristol, Tennessee.

Skill games currently operate legally in Virginia, despite Virginia lawmakers passing legislation in 2020 to ban them. With a statewide ban supposed to have gone into effect in Virginia in 2021, a lawsuit filed in opposition of the ban has the future of the games unsettled in Virginia.

An injunction issued by a Greensville County Circuit Court judge, which was recently extended to March 2023, keeps the games up and running legally, for now.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New study discovers why babies kick in the womb

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts