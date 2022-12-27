Skill games a ‘non-issue’ in Bristol, Tennessee

While unregulated gambling machines are proliferating in Virginia, across State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, the games are a non-issue, officials say.

Games of skill or chance are illegal in Tennessee, which has been a long-established policy, according to Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg, who represents Carter, Johnson and Sullivan Counties in Nashville.

“We have it in our constitution that there's no gambling establishments in the state,” Lundberg said. “The closest we come is the lottery, and we do register and monitor online sports wagering – that’s it.”

Lundberg said he hasn’t received a single call about the gambling machines in Tennessee and that he doesn’t expect to get any.

“For us, it is a non-issue (in Tennessee),” Lundberg said. “We haven't changed our mode and don't anticipate doing so.”

Bristol, Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said this month he was unfamiliar with the term "Gray Machines," which is sometimes used to describe the games, and he is unaware of any issues with such games in Bristol, Tennessee.

Skill games currently operate legally in Virginia, despite Virginia lawmakers passing legislation in 2020 to ban them. With a statewide ban supposed to have gone into effect in Virginia in 2021, a lawsuit filed in opposition of the ban has the future of the games unsettled in Virginia.

An injunction issued by a Greensville County Circuit Court judge, which was recently extended to March 2023, keeps the games up and running legally, for now.