Six ask BRVA to restore funding for alternative sentencing programs

BRISTOL, Va. — Six people including Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerry Wolfe implored the Bristol Virginia City Council on Tuesday to restore funding for four judicial alternative sentencing programs in next year’s fiscal budget.

Their comments came during the mandatory public hearing for the fiscal 2022-23 spending plan, which is scheduled to be voted on next month.

The programs represent $315,000 in the current budget and would be $325,000 in the fiscal 2022-23 spending plan, according to the budget document. Programs include work reentry, drug court, pre-trial GPS monitoring for nonviolent offenders and housing people with medical conditions on medical house arrest.

While initially part of the $59.8 million general fund budget, the umbrella program was cut due to relatively low numbers of participation combined with the city’s plans to close the current jail, join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority and house all its inmates in authority facilities.

Wolfe said the programs are “important to the administration of justice” and help inmates get back into society.

The work release program was started in 2018 to help reduce excess jail overcrowding by giving nonviolent offenders the chance to hold down a job during the latter stages of serving their sentence. Wolfe said 91 people have participated in that program in the past four years. It has five current participants, and two more are scheduled to enter the program soon.

Another 51 people have participated in drug court — which provides counseling and accountability for prisoners attempting to overcome substance abuse — and has operated in the city since 2009. It presently has four participants and one more pending.

“There are 167 [total] people [participants]. Those people, had they not been out of jail, would have cost the city; the incarceration days by those people not being in jail were 30,392 saved jail days,” Wolfe said. “Multiply that by $39 a day, and the savings to the city was $1.18 million. That shows the net savings to the city far outpaced the amount of money the city put in.”

The city also saved an estimated additional $500,000 from medical costs not incurred because offenders with certain medical conditions were not housed in the city jail, Wolfe said.

“I really do hope the council will reconsider that because not only are three people going to lose their jobs, people who benefit from these programs will be hurt,” Wolfe said.

Melissa Roberts, executive director of Bristol’s Promise, also urged the council to reconsider.

“I would urge you to consider what Judge [Sage] Johnson has said and continue the diversion program for a year, do a deep dive into that data and see that return on investment,” Roberts said. “Don’t just shut it down. We know substance abuse is a big issue in our area. They’re having a fentanyl awareness day at the high school on Thursday because it’s an issue. If you do away with that diversion program without really looking at that data, you’re really doing a disservice to the community.”

Two women who graduated from the drug court program also praised it, saying it gives addicts “all the tools” needed to regain control of their lives.

On another budget issue, Dr. Michael Fleenor, medical director for the city’s fire department, urged the council to revisit the amounts paid to firefighters who attain various levels of emergency medical training.

“What I’m talking about is leaving the increased stipends for advanced life support providers, in the fire department, out of the budget,” Fleenor said.

All 43 of the city’s firefighters have at least the EMT certification. That also includes four advanced EMTs, 11 intermediate EMTs, five paramedics and one registered nurse, Fleenor said.

“Presently, advanced life support EMTs receive a $2,000 stipend in addition to their regular pay. Many other states and regional agencies provide stipends — depending on their level of qualifications — from $6,000 to $10,000. We’re competing with all these agencies,” Fleenor said, adding the department has lost three employees to other agencies during the past year.

After the meeting, Mayor Anthony Farnum said work remains on the budget.

“Our budget is still a fluid document,” Farnum said. “Tonight was all about listening, so I’m glad people from all different parts of our community came to talk about what is important to them. It helps us to be able to listen, to be able to plan when we hear from the community, and gives us some guidance on what direction we want the budget to move in.”

