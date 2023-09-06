If You Go What: 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Who: Dallas Wayne When: Friday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10 (Wayne performs at the Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.) Where: Downtown Bristol Admission: $70 per day; $140 three-day weekend pass Info: 423-573-1927 Web, audio and video: https://dallaswayne.com https://bristolrhythm.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Most days find Dallas Wayne at the microphone.

Mornings witness his climb up the stairs within his home a mile or so from downtown Bristol. He strides down the hall, enters a room cloaked in music while surrounded by guitars and a miniature replica of the Bristol sign.

And thus begins a new day of Wayne’s weekday radio program on SiriusXM satellite radio. He hosts the most popular show on Willie’s Roadhouse, a SiriusXM channel that beams country music authenticity all over the world. And he does so from his newly adopted hometown of Bristol, the birthplace of country music.

“We’re the keepers of the legacy. I think that’s the most important job I have on the radio,” Wayne said. “We are the caretakers of the legacies of those who came before us.”

Good sense dictates that Dallas Wayne should appear during the 23rd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. And yes, good sense prevails. For Wayne will appear at the Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

“It kind of goes back to the unbroken circle, doesn’t it?” Wayne said. “It’s the fabric of everything I’ve done in my life. Hell, I wouldn’t have met my wife without country music.”

Wayne numbers among a stout list of country music performers scheduled to appear every day this weekend during Rhythm & Roots. The Grammy-winning Mavericks appear on Friday night. Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives alight Rhythm & Roots on Sunday as does country music royalty Carlene Carter.

Country outlaw Dallas Moore twangs the birthplace on Saturday. Country-making whiz Jim Lauderdale makes way on Saturday and Sunday. Powerhouse Kelsey Rae cranks the jukebox on Saturday. Richmond’s Woody Woodworth & the Piners play their thumping brand of country twice on Saturday and once more on Sunday. Tune in for throwback Vaden Landers on Saturday and Sunday.

Then there’s Dallas Wayne.

A native Missourian, Wayne’s precipitous route through the annals of country music began in childhood. His map, one that checks coast-to-coast as well as international marks throughout the past 50 years or so, appears circuitous.

“That’s lovely,” Wayne said. “Being exposed to so many different cultures, not only in this country but all over the world, broadened my scope, influenced my songwriting, too. Ozark Mountain Jubilee was my first exposure to country music as a young, young kid.”

Enter Porter Wagoner, Norma Jean and more. Pivotal was the day in the life of the man who became country music’s Dallas Wayne.

“That was in 1961 or ’62. I saw my first concert,” Wayne said. “That was at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield, Missouri.”

Influential?

“I was thunderstruck,” Wayne said. “I wanted a guitar so bad after that show. My uncle bought a Silvertone archtop guitar. They knew I wanted one so bad, they gave it to me on my birthday.”

Thereafter began Wayne’s logical journey in country music.

“My earliest days of listening to radio was on KWTO in Springfield,” he said. “It was my first contact with the outside world.”

Wayne eventually played country music through the radio as a disc jockey and from the stage as a country musician. He did that long before his current gig of international prominence with SiriusXM. He played and recorded bluegrass as a member of Special Consensus. Yep, he even loves good rock ‘n’ roll. But regardless of where his ears and itinerary have led him, Wayne always comes back to country music.

“I think that’s the bedrock for all the things I love in the first place,” Wayne said. “Country music is the glue. It’s so interwoven into everything I’ve done.”

Hear it on Wayne’s latest album, last year’s stone-cold country “Coldwater, Tennessee.” Just like the man himself, you can find copies for sale this weekend at Rhythm & Roots.

Remarkably unpredictable life, that’s the life and times as lived by Dallas Wayne.

Furthermore, call Dallas Wayne country music’s Spock; his progression through and eventual landing in Bristol the birthplace of country music points to his figuratively pointed ears. Yep, he likes rock ‘n’ roll; but he loves and lives country music.

“You don’t even dream this far,” Wayne said.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.