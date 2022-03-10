Sinkhole at Stone Castle affects soccer game

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A sinkhole on the 30-yard line of Tennessee High School’s football stadium caused a soccer game to be rescheduled.

Bristol Tennessee School Board members were informed of the problems with the field at The Stone Castle stadium Thursday night during a work session.

Ed DePew, the supervisor of entities and maintenance for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools, explained the reason behind the sinkhole and how it will be repaired.

"It's on the 30-yard line right up against the bleachers. It's been there before. It's small. We've been there today, and we'll put in some filler tomorrow," DePew said. "Basically, it's a rock, and water flows down the side of it, and it erodes, so we're going to fill it with concrete."

Due to the sinkhole, a soccer game has had to be rescheduled for a later date.

DePew is confident his staff will have the field ready as soon as next Tuesday and Tennessee High students will be back in action at The Stone Castle by the middle of next week.

