BRISTOL, Tenn. — Jodi Kemple deals daily with people struggling to make ends meet, but on Thursday she stopped looking through a “middle class lens” and stood in their shoes.

Kemple, director of development and marketing at Healing Hands Health Center, temporarily took on the role of the mother of a middle class family who brought in the lone paycheck during a poverty simulation exercise at the Bristol YWCA. Participants took on the role of someone struggling economically, then went to various agencies to try and secure support — and sometimes they were unsuccessful.

For one hour Kemple was someone else. Her fictional husband was recently laid off and seeking work. They had three children, including a fictional pregnant teenager. Afterward, she reflected on the real-life challenges faced by many.

“That scenario made me so aware that middle ground is so stressful to keep things going,” she said. “Keeping the kids safe. We’re so worried about cutting back on extras but, for them, there are no extras to cut back on. This was a very good exercise.”

It also made her think about her role at Healing Hands, a health care center that provides low-cost care for the working poor in the greater Bristol region, adding, “Am I going to give them that one second of relief they may need to get them through their day?”

The clinic was closed Thursday morning so the entire staff could participate in the exercise

“I attended this four years ago. I wanted to understand the challenges our patients are facing,” said Corey Smith, director of clinic operations at Healing Hands Health Center. “It takes a lot for our patients to get to their appointments. We kind of have this middle class mentality of ‘I’ll just get in my car and drive to my appointment without any issues.’ “

“Many times people who live in poverty or who are one crisis away from financial ruin, face a gauntlet just making it to a doctor’s appointment,” she said.

Afterward, Smith said it was important for the entire staff to go through the experience.

“It was very important that the whole staff be here. I can go back and tell everybody but for them to go through it first-hand and see the person behind the patient. We’ve been learning a lot about this because we have these community health workers — we have three on staff now. We’re providing dental, medical and vision care for our patients, but if they need more we send them to our community health workers who help them navigate resources to get everything they need.”

Recently released figures show 20% of Bristol Tennessee households were living in poverty while another 30% were income constrained. The combined figure for Bristol Virginia is 52%.

Participant Anthony Adams of Northeast State Community College was struck by the reality of the experience, noting it was useful it is to educate people who’ve never faced poverty’s challenges.

“A lot of the things we went through in our simulation, I’ve actually lived. I know people like that,” Adams said. “There have been situations in my family where we had to do things like that. I remember one time my mother had enough money for us to move, but not enough money to turn the lights on. So we had the house but I had to go stay with another friend for a week. It was very real,” Adams said.

Jake Holmes, a member of the Bristol Virginia City Council and the United Way of Bristol board of directors, went through the simulation for the first time. Holmes received the identity of a 25-year-old man just released from prison and living in a homeless shelter with his girlfriend.

“Every 15-minute block was a week and, for the four weeks, we never dug out. There was a death in the family, we had to pay for part of a funeral, I got fired because I couldn’t get to work on time; everything started piling up,” Holmes said.

“I have not lived in poverty myself. It’s important because it’s a side of life I’d never seen before. It’s a big part of our population and we need people to understand and advocate for, be able to work with and try to help,” Holmes said.

The simulation was supported by the United Way of Bristol and is one of many it uses to raise awareness.

“We’re always trying to look at the gaps in the community and try to pull together resources so people have what they need and to educate our community on the needs,” Executive Director Lisa Cofer said. “Our community is so generous, but the needs are greater than ever before. A lot of the barriers and challenges our families face have increased — especially during COVID.”

And much of the federal assistance available during the height of the pandemic has now dried up, she said.

Lynn Pannell of the Bristol Virginia Housing and Redevelopment Authority said the simulation is designed to educate.

“We want to raise awareness and help to educate the community on what it’s like to live in poverty. The struggles our people truly face in day-to-day living — making ends meet, finding a job, getting their kids to school,” Pannell said. “Everything that families do with limited transportation, limited job opportunities, housing insecurities — everything that they face — and the struggles are real.”

Among the many participants were employees of the housing authority.

“We function in a middle class culture but not all our people live in the middle class,” she said. “We want people to be stable and move forward, past where they are. We want futures for our kids. We don’t want kids continuing that cycle of poverty but moving forward so they have a brighter future.”