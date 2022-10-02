 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain

  • 0
Tropical Weather Florida

Tami Tackett hugs her husband Dewey Tackett as he evacuates by boat and she remains, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air.

 Gerald Herbert - staff, AP

Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida.

“We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”

Less than an inch of rain fell at both the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, and the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon, Virginia, over a still-cloudy, overcast ad drizzly weekend for the Mountain Empire.

Slightly more than two inches of rain fell in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, near the North Carolina border at Carter County.

Other locations in Northeast Tennessee registered less rain – with Mountain City receiving 1.94 inches of rain.

People are also reading…

No flood warning or watches were issued for the area, Schneider added.

Wind gusts soared as high as 35 mph at Virginia Highland Airport over the weekend.

Monday’s forecast calls for more clouds, but sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts