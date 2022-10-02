Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain

Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida.

“We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”

Less than an inch of rain fell at both the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, and the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon, Virginia, over a still-cloudy, overcast ad drizzly weekend for the Mountain Empire.

Slightly more than two inches of rain fell in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, near the North Carolina border at Carter County.

Other locations in Northeast Tennessee registered less rain – with Mountain City receiving 1.94 inches of rain.

No flood warning or watches were issued for the area, Schneider added.

Wind gusts soared as high as 35 mph at Virginia Highland Airport over the weekend.

Monday’s forecast calls for more clouds, but sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.