Sheriff's office receives accreditation

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has earned the agency’s fifth accreditation award from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC).

The department received its initial accreditation in June 2006. Every four years, the re-accreditation process involves an independent review and on-site assessment by the commission, consisting of a team of Virginia sheriffs and police chiefs selected for their expertise and knowledge.

In May 2022, a team of three professional assessors spent two-and-a-half days at the sheriff’s office thoroughly reviewing files, equipment, policy, and procedure from all aspects of the agency to ensure the sheriff's office was in compliance with the standards for accreditation.

It was determined by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission that the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is in compliance with the standards and the department was presented with the agency’s fifth accreditation award.

“Receiving this re-accreditation is a remarkable accomplishment and is a testament to the dedication of the men and women who work for this agency. I am honored to lead this wonderful group of hard-working individuals,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.