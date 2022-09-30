 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff's office receives accreditation

  • 0
andis

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis announced an anti-litter campaign as an emphasis for the month of March.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has earned the agency’s fifth accreditation award from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC).

The department received its initial accreditation in June 2006. Every four years, the re-accreditation process involves an independent review and on-site assessment by the commission, consisting of a team of Virginia sheriffs and police chiefs selected for their expertise and knowledge.

In May 2022, a team of three professional assessors spent two-and-a-half days at the sheriff’s office thoroughly reviewing files, equipment, policy, and procedure from all aspects of the agency to ensure the sheriff's office was in compliance with the standards for accreditation.

It was determined by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission that the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is in compliance with the standards and the department was presented with the agency’s fifth accreditation award.

People are also reading…

“Receiving this re-accreditation is a remarkable accomplishment and is a testament to the dedication of the men and women who work for this agency. I am honored to lead this wonderful group of hard-working individuals,”  Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sports Illustrated investigates the Brett Favre Mississippi welfare scandal

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts