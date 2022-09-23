Sheriff's deputy steps in to perform CPR on unconscious woman

ABINGDON, Va. – Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Deputy Randy Heldreth was in the process of completing a traffic stop near Exit 19 Wednesday when he heard through dispatch there was an unconscious individual in need of CPR at Walmart.

"I called dispatch and said, 'which Walmart is that? Is it 19 or Exit 7?' It was 19, so I got up there. It was at the gas station portion. So, I walk in, and there's a group of people, and I see a civilian has started CPR, and I took over," Heldreth said. "Honestly, I just reverted back to my training, the scenarios that we practiced at the academy."

Heldreth continued performing CPR on the individual until an EMS medical team arrived on to the scene to relieve him, at which point Heldreth made sure to give them space to work by redirecting on-looking citizens.

"After it all settled down, and they left, I went back to answering calls," Heldreth said. "At the end of the day, it's what we're here for. We're here to help people, help serve and protect."

Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis is always glad to see his officers go above and beyond in service of their community and expressed how proud the department is of Heldreth's actions Wednesday.

"We're certainly proud of him," Andis said. "We really care about our community. We raise families here ourselves. That lady, that's somebody's momma, somebody's grandmother. It could be any of us. We might be saving one of our own. We never know who it is, but we try to work on all of them."