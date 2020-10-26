Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Bluff City resident

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The death of a Bluff City resident whose body was found Sunday afternoon is being investigated by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Larry Dillard, 69, was found dead behind a house in the 400 block of Boyd Road — which is in the Hickory Tree area — at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Cassidy said. The body was found “partially under the rear porch,” he said in a news release.
The circumstances leading to Dillard’s death are being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division, the sheriff said.
There will be an autopsy to determine what killed Dillard, Cassidy said.
