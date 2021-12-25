Shelton named Bristolian of the Year for her work fighting the pandemic

“A huge part of the partnerships was with county administrators, our emergency preparedness folks and how closely we worked with the schools,” Shelton said. “Southwest Virginia went back to school in August-September-October of 2020 when a lot of the state didn’t. We were in schools since the beginning, working closely with our superintendents and school nurses to make sure they had all the proper mitigations in place to have safe learning in place for those who chose to come back to school in person. Those were huge.”

Shelton said 2020 contained a series of “peaks and valleys” but a “real low point” came last fall when cases, community spread and the death toll mounted.

“At the very beginning there really wasn’t much here in the Bristol area for several months, but we were dealing with a huge outbreak in the Galax community in the April-May-June time frame. We were just getting over that, and we started having nursing home outbreaks and that was horrific,” Shelton said. “Then cases started to ramp up and October went sky high, then we had more nursing home outbreaks. It was devastating.