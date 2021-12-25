Shelton named Bristolian of the Year for her work fighting the pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. — Specific dates and moments of this region’s war against COVID-19 remain etched in the memory of Dr. Karen Shelton.
The former director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers health district, Shelton essentially served as a field general in 2020 and 2021, overseeing testing, contact tracing, quarantine measures, and developing mitigation strategies — all while advising cities, counties, school districts and individuals on best practices, then marshaling mass efforts to get people vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
For her leadership creating and directing efforts to guard the health of tens of thousands of Southwest Virginians against the global pandemic — efforts which helped save countless lives and enabled area public school systems to open when most in the state and nation were closed — the Bristol Herald Courier recognizes Dr. Shelton as the 2021 Bristolian of the Year.
This is the third year the newspaper has presented the award to individuals whose efforts go above and beyond to make this community and region a better place to live. Former winners include educator and nationally recognized child nutrition advocate and educator Pam Davis-Vaught and the co-founders of the Hard Rock Bristol casino project, business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy.
“It’s just an honor to be considered because there are so many hard-working people that do a lot for our community,” Shelton said last week. “That you would have picked me out of all the people in Bristol who deserve this as well, I feel very honored. Thank you so much.”
Shelton, who now serves as the medical director of Bristol Regional Medical Center, was quick to share credit for successes with all the public health workers and the communities and agencies that support them.
A Twin City native who formerly was in private practice as an ob/gyn, Shelton entered public health about five years ago. Those final two years — working amid the global pandemic — were unrelenting.
“It was pretty much non-stop work, but I have to say with the health department, the Mount Rogers health district, our leadership team was phenomenal and everybody was experienced. So when it came time to do case investigations or to test or talk to the community about mitigation, we did it,” she said. “We said this is what we need to do for our community, and people went out and did it. It was wonderful to have such a responsive team. We were able to hire extra people with our case investigations, contract tracing and vaccinations and the community’s response in wanting to help during these times was really great.”
After slogging through months of ups and downs during the pandemic’s first year, her department’s focus quickly shifted to trying to vaccinate people, especially high risk individuals.
“We were all excited when vaccinations came. I remember the first day we did vaccine, and I was just crying tears of joy for the hope I felt that vaccine really brought to our community.”
In May she testified before a congressional subcommittee about vaccine hesitancy and the challenges of building confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine in a rural area.
In addition to overseeing the eight counties and two cities within the Mount Rogers district, for much of 2021, Shelton also served as acting director of both the Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau districts — helping manage public health efforts for 16 Southwest Virginia counties and cities with about 380,000 total residents — following the retirement of Dr. Sue Cantrell.
“As I began working with Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau further in Southwest Virginia, I learned they have great teams as well, and they knew what to do. It was a really interesting time to be in public health,” Shelton said.
Coming together to battle the pandemic
After 19 years of her own medical practice, Shelton said her career “needed a change.”
“I looked at options, and there was a public health opening. I was thrilled to get that position and really grew a lot over the five years. It was relatively calm when I started. It gave me a good time to learn about community resources and community leaders,” she said.
“I realized other things go into making a person healthy and really began looking outside the four walls of an office or the four walls of a hospital and looking at a whole community about what really impacts the health of a person,” Shelton said. “Their access to nutritious food and clean water and good education, good jobs and the economics — then working with leaders in the community to try and increase the resources in Southwest Virginia.”
Once the pandemic arrived in March 2020, her department’s focus shifted.
“We found we relied heavily on all the partners we developed before the pandemic to help us through the pandemic. For us, that was relying on our hospital connections to get testing up and going,” she said. “Everybody called us when everything shut down asking, what do we do? How do we mitigate? Where do we clean? Who stays home? My coworker has COVID, what do I do now?”
Many of those questions came from school systems intent on holding in-person classes last fall after being shuttered in March 2020.
“A huge part of the partnerships was with county administrators, our emergency preparedness folks and how closely we worked with the schools,” Shelton said. “Southwest Virginia went back to school in August-September-October of 2020 when a lot of the state didn’t. We were in schools since the beginning, working closely with our superintendents and school nurses to make sure they had all the proper mitigations in place to have safe learning in place for those who chose to come back to school in person. Those were huge.”
Shelton said 2020 contained a series of “peaks and valleys” but a “real low point” came last fall when cases, community spread and the death toll mounted.
“At the very beginning there really wasn’t much here in the Bristol area for several months, but we were dealing with a huge outbreak in the Galax community in the April-May-June time frame. We were just getting over that, and we started having nursing home outbreaks and that was horrific,” Shelton said. “Then cases started to ramp up and October went sky high, then we had more nursing home outbreaks. It was devastating.
“What we realized in October was people had been gathering all along but they were doing it outside, and it was under check. When it turned cold in October, and they all came inside the cases just went steadily up. The week after Thanksgiving we hit a peak and were really overwhelmed and (health departments) had to stop doing full case investigation and contact tracing — there was just too many cases. It was very overwhelming,” she recalled.
Vaccinations were a turning point
Last December the FDA issued emergency use authorizations for the first two COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna. Shelton remembers the period like it was yesterday.
“Our first vaccine clinic was in Wytheville on Dec. 23, and we vaccinated the highest risk folks in the community and by Dec. 27 we had pods at the higher education center in Abingdon, in Wytheville and Galax for health care providers and emergency personnel and first responders,” she said. “Being able to start those was great, and then we were able to open relatively quickly to our teachers Jan. 11, and that was a wonderful time. We knew our teachers had been in class since August, and that was important for our community. … That was a great week.”
Shelton said she was proud of the whole response to the virus but especially the speed with which they got mass vaccination clinics up and running during the holidays.
“I know at this point, Southwest Virginia is touted for under vaccination, but for a time we led the state in terms of percent of population vaccinated when we started rolling them out,” Shelton said.
Misinformation and mistrust
At present Southwest Virginia localities have some of the lowest overall vaccination rates in the state and collectively rank low compared to the rest of the U.S. The public negativity that dulled the response was unlike anything else she’s experienced while working in health care.
“Something happened and the messaging to the public got lost and what started coming out with people who were highly against the vaccine. It got very difficult,” Shelton said. “I believe people need to choose. I personally believe the vaccine is highly effective and does a great job, but I know people have questions and concerns. I appreciate they need to have those questions answered, and they’re entitled to their choices but I feel like so much misinformation was spread that caused undue doubt and mistrust. So many people could have been vaccinated but unfortunately didn’t get vaccinated, and many of them died.”
She noted there was widespread demand and interest when vaccine rollouts began last December and January, but that slowed by spring.
“When everybody could have it, suddenly nobody wanted it,” she said. “I hate that it all got political and all the mistrust. Ask your questions and, if you don’t want it that’s fine, but the seeds of distrust that were planted were so harmful. I champion people to ask their questions. It’s hard once someone has a negative view. It’s very hard to overcome.”
A new direction
As cases declined this past summer, Shelton decided to leave public health and began working for Ballad Health System as chief medical officer at Bristol Regional Medical Center. By the time she started that job in August, cases were again climbing — sparked by the delta variant.
“It was a hard decision. The job was open, and I became very interested — looking at health care for our community from even another angle. Now I’m focusing more on the hospital and more acute care,” she said.
Shelton also serves as chief medical officer for Smyth County Hospital in Marion.
“I’m from Bristol, I was born in the old Bristol Memorial Hospital, my mom was a delivery nurse at the old Bristol Memorial Hospital when I was born, and this is where my family is,” Shelton said. “I want excellence for health care in our community. I’ve been glad to get back to Bristol Regional, but I was sad to leave public health. I really enjoyed my work there and all the people I worked with and the work we did. Being chief medical officer has been a big learning curve for me. I’ve got a lot to learn and a lot to do, and it is a great new challenge.”
