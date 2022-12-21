 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelters open for wintry blast

122222-bhc-nws-weather-p1

The Salvation Army at 137 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Bristol, Tennessee is one of three shelters homeless individuals or those having trouble heating their homes can come to during this weekend's arctic blast of cold weather.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier File

With temperatures forecast to plunge into the single digits Friday and not rise above the freezing mark until Tuesday, three area shelters are open for those who are unhoused or have issues keeping their residences heated.

A press release from the City of Bristol, Virginia said the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission at 624 Anderson Street in Bristol, Tennessee is open at night. The Salvation Army at 137 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Bristol, Tennessee is open 24 hours. The Highland Fellowship Chapel at 134 Commerce Court in Bristol, Virginia will open Friday at 9 p.m. A decision on weekend hours will be made later.

Currently, the Thursday forecast calls for a high of 35 degrees and a low of 21 with rain and potentially a wintry mix of precipitation between 5 a.m. and noon with rain following in the afternoon.

Friday’s temperatures remain in the mid 30s in the early-morning hours but gradually fall throughout the day with a low of one degree predicted by Accuweather for Bristol, Tennessee Saturday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. The Christmas Eve high is predicted to be 17 degrees.

In addition to the low temperatures, it is expected to be very windy Friday morning as temperatures rapidly fall.

Normal winter temperature ranges are not forecast to return to the area until Tuesday when the high temperature is predicted to reach 38 degrees.

