Shake-up at The Pinnacle: Steak ’n Shake at The Pinnacle has been closed
top story

Steak 'n Shake 01

The Steak ’n Shake at The Pinnacle has been closed, according to a news release on Friday. In the release from The Pinnacle, developer Steve Johnson said, “Our team is in constant discussions with entertainment, food and retail brands about what we have to offer here. Our mission is to be at the forefront of brands that are unique or highly sought after for our region.” Another new food venue will soon announce that it will add a new location at The Pinnacle, filling the space of a recently closed Steak ’n Shake. “We don’t want to steal the thunder of our new tenant’s announcement, but I can assure you that it will be a fan favorite of our visitors to The Pinnacle,” Johnson said.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Steak 'n Shake 02

