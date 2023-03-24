GRUNDY, Va. — Amanda Shafer has been named the new executive director of the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce.

Shafer, of Grundy, replaces long-time executive director Mary Belcher, who is moving out of the area later this month, according to a written statement.

Shafer will assume office April 17. She currently works as a substitute teacher in the Buchanan County School System.

“I am very excited to be joining the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce as its new executive director,” Shafer said in the statement. “I am looking forward to beginning this new chapter of my career and to supporting the business community of Buchanan County.”

A graduate of Bluefield College, Shafer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management and leadership; as well as a Master of Business Administration and a master’s degree in human services from Liberty University.

She previously operated her own business, Hayden’s Closet Boutique, for about a year until September 2020.

Her previous work experience includes as an admissions office manager at the Appalachian School of Law, an administrative assistant at VDOT and at the Virginia Employment Commission.

Shafer and her husband, Josh, who is a pharmacist, have three children, a daughter, Hayden; and twin daughters, Brennan and Kyndal.

The outgoing executive director completes a 24-year stint at the helm.

“I love this chamber, this town and the county,” Belcher said. “I am confident that the chamber has a strong board of directors and membership to lead this chamber into the future. I will miss my chamber friendships I have made and will cherish each one. I wish the new executive director all the best," Belcher said in the statement.