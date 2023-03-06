BRISTOL, Va. — A $3 million sewer upgrade that began in February 2020 is finally approaching the finish line.

Contractors for BVU Authority recently resumed work on the project along Commonwealth Avenue to complete work which has been on hold for over two years pending approval by Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Completion is now expected later this month, according to Phillip King, water and wastewater systems manager for BVU.

“The project total was about 4,000 linear feet and 28 manholes to be rehabbed or replaced. We got a permit approved through Norfolk-Southern Railroad and part of that permit stipulated that the contractor was to get a shoring plan approved since we were doing work within the railroad right-of-way,” King said. “There definitely was some delay in the contractor obtaining that plan.”

The work was originally expected to be completed by 2021.

The work included replacing dilapidated 70-year-old lines with sections of new 20-inch-diameter line along Commonwealth, near the intersection with Keys Street and U.S. 381 and along Little Creek.

It included a method using replacement line without digging up the old line.

An industrial-size pneumatic hammer gradually pounds the new, larger diameter pipe through the existing pipe — bursting the existing pipe — and creating a new line, King previously said. Employing that technology is less expensive than digging trenches and removing the old lines but is possible in this area because there are no individual home or business connections along that section of the main line.

More traditional sewer line replacement occurred on the backside of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in rear of the Euclid Avenue Shopping Center.

“The project is still going to come in under budget. There has been no significant cost increase due to the delays,” King said. “We didn’t have trouble with supplies. There were some schedule issues with sub-contractors. Getting some contractors lined up has been very difficult and our contractor experienced those same pitfalls.

“What everyone is seeing when they drive down off Exit 3 right now is finishing up the final 200 feet, which a significant portion of that is inside Norfolk-Southern Railroad, then the installation of three manholes. We anticipate that being finished within two weeks,” King said. “By March 24 we will be out of there.”

Traffic disruption is expected to end sooner than that once work crews shift to Elkton Lane starting next week, he said.

“This is part of a multi-year, multi-staged sanitary sewer improvement project that we have ongoing throughout the BVU system,” King said.

The next stage includes $9.5 million in rehab work along Beaver Creek from Sugar Hollow Park at the city’s eastern boundary, westward to American Merchant, which is southwest of I-81 Exit 5.

“That will be rehabbing a large interceptor line — from 24 inches up to 36 inches [diameter] — about 19,000 linear feet of that large interceptor line and rehabilitating about 90 manholes. The purpose is to stop any storm water or water from Beaver Creek from entering our sanitary sewer system,” King said.

The work is scheduled to begin this June.

“Most of that is going to be out of the roadway. We chose rehabilitation rather than replacement because its far less disruptive,” he said.