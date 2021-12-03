Several holiday events set for Washington County

A variety of holiday events are taking place throughout Washington County in the coming days, with something fun for everyone to enjoy.

Christmas parades are always a good way to get in the Christmas spirit, especially when it involves pets. Dog owners get to show off their pets’ costumes during the Trail Town Christmas Parade in Damascus on Saturday.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone special, the final days of the Holiday Market at The Martha are Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the lawn of the Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon.

Emory & Henry College is even getting in on the festivities when the radio station, WEHC, launches a Christmas program Dec. 15 that seeks to highlight the talent and traditions of Southwest Virginia.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the holiday-themed activities planned in communities in Washington County, Virginia:

Glade Spring

Town Square Christmas in Glade Spring will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Radio station FM 94 will be live on location.

A vendor market will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in the Farmers Market pavilion, where children will be invited to decorate Christmas ornaments from noon to 5 p.m.