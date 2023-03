BRISTOL, Va. — The Washington County Service Authority (WCSA) will perform a line upgrade on Tuesday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to noon.

This work may impact customers near the Bristol-Washington County Industrial Park and along the Reedy Creek area toward Gate City Highway, according to a written statement.

Customers may experience possible water outages and low pressure.

Should inclement weather occur on March 14, WCSA will perform the work on March 15.